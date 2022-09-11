Coritiba vs Atlético-GO: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

+ See the Brasileirão table

O Thigh comes from a negative result against América-MG and bets on the home factor to leave the relegation zone. The club tries to open six points away from a direct opponent. At the moment, Alviverde is in 17th place, with 25 points.

After another traumatic elimination in World Cups, this time for São Paulo, in the Sudamericana, the Dragon turns all attention to the Brasileirão. The mission to escape relegation was all that was left for the Dragon, who enters under pressure to give an answer as quickly as possible. The club is second to last, with just 22 points, and has not won for four rounds. As a visitor, the fast has already lasted three months.

📺 Streaming: Premiere.

Real time: click here to follow the match moves.

1 of 3 Coritiba vs Atlético-GO — Photo: ge Coritiba vs Atlético-GO — Photo: ge

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes every round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Coritiba – coach: Guto Ferreira

Coach Guto Ferreira should promote changes in the starting lineup. The main one is in the goal, with the debut of Gabriel Vasconcellos for the departure of Alex Muralha. In the middle, Robinho should win the position.

With that, Fabricio Daniel will be moved to the attacking side, and Egídio fights to stay in the team, but on the side – Diego Porfírio was vetoed. Jesús Trindade is another alternative in place of Bernardo. In attack, striker Léo Gamalho is recovering from muscle discomfort and takes the place of Adrián Martínez.

Probable lineup: Gabriel Vasconcellos; Natanael, Jhon Chancellor, Luciano Castán and Rafael Santos (Egídio); Bernardo (Jesús Trindade), Bruno Gomes and Robinho; Alef Manga and Léo Gamalho and Fabrício Daniel.

2 of 3 Probable Coritiba vs Atlético-GO — Photo: ge Probable Coritiba vs Atlético-GO — Photo: ge

Embezzlement: Henrique, Willian Farias, Diego Porfírio, Andrey and Boschilia (medical department).

hanging: Adrián Martínez, Guillermo, Galarza, Thonny Anderson and Matheus Alexandre.

+ More news from Coritiba

Atlético-GO – coach: Eduardo Baptista

Eduardo Baptista did a closed job the day before and did not anticipate the lineup. However, he stated that he must promote changes in the team, prioritizing that he is in better physical and psychological condition after a traumatic fall in the Sudamericana. Hayner, Arthur Henrique, Willian Maranhão, Shaylon and Luiz Fernando are names quoted to enter. You can leave: Dudu, Jefferson, Baralhas, Jorginho and Wellington Rato.

Likely lineup: Renan; Dudu (Hayner), Wanderson, Klaus and Jefferson (Arthur Henrique); Edson Fernando, Baralhas (Willian Maranhão), Marlon Freitas and Shaylon; Mouse (Luiz Fernando) and Churin

3 of 3 Probable Dragon’s starting lineup — Photo: ge Probable starting lineup of the Dragon — Photo: ge

Embezzlement: goalkeeper Ronaldo and defenders Ramon Menezes and Emerson Santos, who are injured and out of the 2022 season.

hanging: Hayner, Jefferson, Marlon Freitas, Shaylon and Luiz Fernando

+ More news from Atlético-GO