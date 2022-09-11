Countries press for adoption of minimum tax of 15%

posted on 09/10/2022 11:29



(credit: Olivier HOSLET/AFP/POOL)

Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy and Spain have agreed to join forces to move forward with the adoption of the proposed minimum corporate tax of 15% as early as 2023, according to French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire. After discussions during the Ecofin meeting – as the Council for Economic and Financial Affairs of the European Union (EU) is known – yesterday, the minister said that countries will no longer wait to move forward with the measure, agreed within the framework of the G7 in June. of 2021.

There is, however, Hungary’s veto on the way to adopting the plan. As each of the 27 EU member states has veto power over most tax decisions, the Hungarian movement blocks the implementation of legislation for the entire bloc.

Le Maire said France and its partners were evaluating two options. One would be to trigger a special EU procedure called enhanced cooperation, which allows an initiative to go forward when it has the support of at least nine countries, while those who oppose it can stay out of the measure. Alternatively, the five countries and anyone wishing to join them would go it alone and coordinate the implementation of the tax through national legislation.

“We passed the corporate minimum tax some time ago and we cannot be withheld on such an important issue,” said Dutch Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag.

Hungary’s stance has been a source of frustration for the big European countries that are the most enthusiastic supporters of the new tax. It is also the most recent example of Hungary blocking EU decisions.

Hungary passed a resolution in its Parliament opposing the minimum tax. His government argues that uncertainty over Europe’s economic prospects after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine makes it a bad time to raise taxes. Previously, Poland had objected for different reasons, but reversed its opposition earlier this year.

In the US, the minimum tax plan has encountered obstacles in Congress. Biden administration officials planned to use Democratic tax legislation to pass the US part of the deal struck last year, but that failed. Now the government expects other nations to implement the tax first, eventually pulling the US in. That could be a challenge if Republicans, who oppose higher taxes, become a majority in the Senate starting in November (the month in which the midterm elections take place).

The US adopted a different 15% tax for some large companies as part of a law signed in August. It is not yet clear how this tax will interact with other taxes.