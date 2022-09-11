Cruzeiro to be tried for invasions against Chapecoense and may lose orders

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruzeiro and Chapecoense drew 1-1 at Man Garrincha, in Brasilia, for the 24th round of Serie B

Cruzeiro was denounced and will be judged at the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) next Tuesday (13/9). The club will respond for delay and invasion of fans on the lawn of Man Garrincha, in Brasilia, in the 1-1 draw with Chapecoense, for the 24th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, on August 13, and being able to lose field orders.

The complaint was made in accordance with Article 213, paragraph 1, of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code (CBJD). According to the law, the penalty can range from a fine (from R$100 to R$100 thousand) to the loss of field orders (from one to ten matches) in the national competition.

“§ 1 When the disorder, invasion or launch of an object is of high severity or causes damage to the progress of the sporting event, the practice entity may be punished with the loss of field control from one to ten matches, competitions or equivalent, when participating of the official competition. PENALTY: fine, from BRL 100.00 (one hundred reais) to BRL 100,000.00 (one hundred thousand reais)“.

In the summary of the game, referee Svio Pereira Sampaio (Fifa/DF) reported that there were three invasions of Cruzeiro fans on Man Garrincha’s pitch at the end of the match. And the invaders were soon contained by security.

“At the end of the match, three Cruzeiro fans invaded the eastern stand. The fans were restrained by the stadium’s security, and were removed from the field of play. in relation to the reported fact”, he wrote.

Since the invasion was not generalized and did not interrupt the course of the match, the tendency is that the Minas Gerais club will not be punished with the loss of field orders. The Fox still have four more games in their domains by the end of Serie B (see below).

31st round – Cruzeiro vs Vasco (21/9, 21:30)

33rd round – Cruzeiro vs Ituano (4/10, 9:30 pm)

36th round – Cruzeiro vs Guarani (10/22 – indefinite time)

38th round – Cruzeiro vs CSA (5/11 – indefinite time)

Delay

Cruzeiro and Chapecoense will also be judged for having delayed, each, by two minutes in the return of the interval. According to the STJD, the penalty is a fine of up to two thousand reais for each club.