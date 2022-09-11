D23: All the news about Marvel and Star Wars announced at the event

Today (10), Disney’s D23 event continued its schedule full of news about the company’s titles and assets, including films, series, animations, parks, television and games. The fair, on its first day, has already brought several important announcements about the company’s animations and live-actions.

Now, on the second day of the convention, it’s time for the most anticipated panels: Marvel and Star Wars. Both brands had several releases revealed, as well as new information and updates about their movies and series.

Check out, therefore, a summary of everything that was announced about Marvel and Star Wars at D23!

Marvel and Star Wars: All the news from D23

Marvel

Wakanda Forever

The first Marvel production to gain news at D23 was Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverwhich had a new teaser revealed exclusively to those attending the event.

According to reports, the teaser begins with the Queen of Wakanda at the UN explaining the reasons why her kingdom doesn’t share Vibranium with other governments. As we listen to her speech, we see a Wakandan study center being overrun by soldiers. At the end of the video, you can see a small cameo of Black Panther – similar to the scene we saw in the first trailer for the film.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres on November 11, 2022.

Secret Invasion

Starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos, the series Secret Invasion had its first trailer released during the Marvel panel.

In the plot, the two characters who met in the film captain marvel begin to investigate a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls that have been infiltrating Earth for years,” says the official synopsis.game of Thrones) in the MCU; watch:

“I’m the last person standing between them and what they really want.” Marvel Studios’ #SecretInvasionan Original series, streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus . pic.twitter.com/54ZeNLhkSg — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 10, 2022

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

During the presentation of the film, actor Paul Rudd, accompanied by Evangeline Lilly and Jonathan Majors, went on stage to talk a little more about the film. A never-before-seen scene from the film was revealed, but only for those present at the fair.

Werewolf By Night

One of the novelties of Marvel was the announcement of Werewolf By Night, a Halloween special that got a scary trailer. Production opens on October 7. Look:

Loki

the second season of Loki also had its first scene revealed during the Marvel panel. The exclusive preview shows the God of Mischief having to deal with the consequences of the death of the One Who Remains. In addition, everything indicates that the new episodes should further explore the multiverse.

Iron heart

Another series that had an unpublished scene revealed was Iron heartbut like most of the D23 news, it was only shown to the audience.

The production will star Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams and will also feature Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich and Shea Coulée in the cast. Iron heart There is no confirmed release date yet.

Armor Wars

The Marvel series got its first update with actor Don Cheadle: shooting will begin in 2023. No further details have been revealed yet, other than that the work will be a direct sequel to Secret Invasion. The actor, however, promised a great production.

echo

The cast of the series echospin-off of Archer hawk, took the stage to give some updates on the work, which also won a teaser with the origins of the title character. The video, however, was exclusive to those at D23.

thunderbolts

At the panel, it was revealed the cast that will be part of the Thunderbolts, a team of anti-heroes and villains from Marvel. The group will include: Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Alexei Alanovich Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) , Coach (Olga Kurylenko) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

thunderbolts will hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

the marvels

The second Captain Marvel movie, titled the marvels, also had its first trailer revealed – but without official disclosure to the general public. Starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Paris and Iman Vellani, the feature is scheduled for release on February 17, 2023.

demolisher

with the announcement of Daredevil: Born Again, new series about Daredevil, who appeared in D23 was actor Charlie Cox, current interpreter of the hero. He talked a little about the novelty and about the character’s return.

Captain America: New World Order

Another hero that was present at D23 was Captain America, now played by Anthony Mackie, the former Falcon. The actor said that he is satisfied to be part of the new hero film and that we can expect a great work.

Star Wars

The Mandalorian

Good news for fans of The Mandalorian! Disney released the first preview of the third season of the series during the Lucasfilm panel. The trailer recaps Din Djarin’s (Pedro Pascal) journey so far and gives a taste of what the character must face after the events seen in season two. Also, we see a little bit of the planet Mandalore. Check out:

andor

The Star Wars series will have 24 episodes, divided into two seasons. A never-before-seen trailer was released during the panel. Look:

All for the Rebellion. Watch the brand-new trailer for #Andoran Original series from Star Wars, and experience the three-episode premiere streaming September 21, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/w1TiVyBS8t — Star Wars | Andor Premieres Sept 21 on Disney+ (@starwars) September 10, 2022

The Bad Batch

Season 2 of the series is set to premiere on January 4, 2023 and will have 16 episodes.

Tales Of The Jedi

New production of Star Wars, the series will be an anthology with 6 distinct episodes. The premiere takes place on October 26, 2022. See teaser:

Two Stories of Fate. One Destiny. #TalesOfTheJedi is coming to @DisneyPlus. All six Original shorts are streaming on October 26. pic.twitter.com/dHMgTMxGcI — Star Wars | Andor Premieres Sept 21 on Disney+ (@starwars) September 10, 2022

Ahsoka

Jon Favreau took the stage to talk a little more about the live-action series about the classic Star Wars character. No teaser was released, but new images were revealed, however, exclusively for those who were at the event.

Skeleton Crew

Actor Jude law, who is part of the cast of the new series, appeared to give more details about the work. However, no teasers or images were shown during the event.

Other news on D23

Indiana Jones 5

the fifth film Indiana Jones had its first teaser revealed, with the return of Harrison Ford in the lead role. Like other D23 releases, the preview was presented exclusively at the event, but journalists attending the event have already released a brief description of the teaser.

According to the vehicles present, the video shows Indiana Jones already retired, but being recruited for one last mission. The preview rescues the atmosphere seen in previous films, with lots of action, chase involving trains, horses and a classic scene of the main character fighting with his whip.

In addition to Ford, Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renée Wilson star in the film. James Mangold (logan and Ford vs. Ferrari) is the director. Indiana Jones 5 is due to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.

avatar 2

Finally, the public that participated in the event was also able to see not only one, but five never-before-seen scenes from avatar 2, which will hit theaters around the world later this year. According to reports, Pandora’s graphics remain the highlight of the production.

It is worth mentioning that it is not yet known when the scenes and trailers shown during the event will be released to the public.