D23: “Secret Invasion”, “Thunderbolts”, “Loki 2”, “Black Panther 2” and more; Check out all the previews and news from Disney!

This Saturday (10), Disney continued the “D23 Expo”, an annual event in which the company reveals all the news about its films, series and franchises that will be released in the coming years. Among the highlights of the day were new releases from Marvel Studios, as well as new productions involving the Star Wars franchise and the 20th Century studio.

The day began with many news from Lucasfilms, including “Andor“, one of the most awaited series by fans of “Star Wars”. The prequel to “Rogue One”, starring Diego Luna, has won its final trailer, in which we can see Cassian Andor being arrested in the name of the rebellion. The series had the premiere date of the first three episodes set for September 21 on Disney+. Check it out below:

All for the Rebellion. Watch the brand-new trailer for #Andoran Original series from Star Wars, and experience the three-episode premiere streaming September 21, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/w1TiVyBS8t — Star Wars | Andor Premieres Sept 21 on Disney+ (@starwars) September 10, 2022

Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” also won a trailer, in which we can follow the long-awaited meeting between the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and the cute Grogu. What else could we want?

The studio also announced an upcoming animated anthology, “Tales of the Jedi,” which debuts on October 26 on streaming with three episodes. The show will have six shorts in total, each following a Jedi from the Star Wars prequel trilogy, bringing back characters like Qui-Gon Jinn, Anakin Skywalker and Mace Windu. Half of the episodes will be centered on Count Dooku and the other half on Ahsoka Tano.

Lastly, Lucasfilm revealed that Season 2 of the “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” series, which follows members of a squad of experimental clones making their way through an ever-changing galaxy, will have a two-episode premiere on January 4, 2019. 2023. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of fan-favorite character Sabine, played by Natasha Liu Bordozzo, in the upcoming action series, “Ahsoka,” starring Rosario Dawson in the title role.

First image from Star Wars: Ahsoka! pic.twitter.com/tY2RySNVAh — Marvel Agent #D23Expo #SecretInvasion ‏ (@AgentedeMarvel_) September 10, 2022

Still in the same universe, a sequel to the 1988 film of the same name, “Willow”, starring Warwick Davis as the titular sorcerer dwarf, has been revealed. See the trailer below:

Continue after Advertising

But that is not all! Disney+ also released the first teaser for the “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series:

And from the series “National Treasure: Edge Of History”:

Marvel Cinematic Universe

Shortly after San Diego Comic Con in July, Disney revealed more information about the growing Marvel Cinematic Universe during the D23 Expo. The famous “Zé Cap”, Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, sent to warn that his team has a plan for the next ten years of the studio and plans to incorporate the “Fantastic Four”, “X-Men” and “Deadpool” with heroes already established from Marvel.

The comic book giant’s panel kicked off with a version of “I Can Do This All Day” from “Rogers: The Musical,” which appeared in the Disney+ series “Hawkeye.” In the sequel, Marvel brought news about “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“, which should hit theaters on November 11. The clips showed Queen Ramonda (Angela Basset) chastising the United Nations for trying to steal vibranium from Wakanda following the death of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman).

🎶 We can do this all day 🎶

The Marvel Studios Panel kicks off at #D23Expo! pic.twitter.com/L72z55lAhC — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) September 10, 2022

[anncio]

Marvel shared a quick glimpse of Riri Williams in “Wakanda Forever,” but also showed a sneak peek of the character in Disney+’s “Ironheart” series, which is still in production. The clips featured Riri building pieces of Ironheart armor and Feige said the series will focus on blending magic with technology.

Nouveau logo for Ironheart pic.twitter.com/UH1qvf6V1w — Mathis Hide (@hide_mathis) September 10, 2022

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Jonathan Majors took the stage to discuss the upcoming “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, the first film of Phase 5 of the MCU. “This is going to be unlike anything you’ve ever seen from us and not to mention that guy. It throws all of that into such new territory.”promised Rudd, pointing to Majors, who plays Kang and appeared in “Loki” season 1.

The footage shows the Lang, Van Dyne and Pym families being pulled into the quantum realm and facing a terrifying new enemy: Kang the Conqueror.

#AntMan star Paul Rudd jokes about being named “Sexiest Man Alive” at #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/aTDGXhN84G — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 10, 2022

Continue after Advertising

Gael Garcia Bernal and Laura Donnelly also appeared on the panel to talk about the feature “Werewolf by Night”, which arrives on Disney+ in October. The film, shot entirely in black and white, harkens back to Mickey Parks attraction “The Twilight Zone” as well as old monster movies from the 1930s and 1940s.

☁️🌕

𝔚𝔢𝔯𝔢𝔴𝔬𝔩𝔣 𝔟𝔶 𝔑𝔦𝔤𝔥𝔱 Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: Werewolf By Night, streaming October 7 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/XYIGMVG6dE — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) September 10, 2022

Do you think it’s over? What nothing! Marvel also revealed the trailer for “Secret Invasion“, a feature starring Olivia Colman, Cobie Smulders, Emilia Clarke and Samuel L. Jackson. The production follows a faction of shapeshifting aliens known as Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth.

THE FIRST TRAILER FOR SECRET INVASION! pic.twitter.com/vjO1vdA4Dv — Secret Invasion News (@sinvasionnews) September 10, 2022

Continue after Advertising

Star Don Cheadle, in turn, attended the event to share and reveal news about “Armor Wars”, a production that will begin filming next year. “Loki” had a trailer for Season 2 revealed, in which you can see the god of mischief (Tom Hiddleston) facing off against Kang (Majors), as well as a conversation he has with Mobius (Owen Wilson). Feige also announced that Matt Shakman, the director of “WandaVision,” will officially direct the feature film “Fantastic Four,” and revealed “Echo,” a new Disney+ show that focuses on a deaf heroine and is set after the events of “WandaVision.” Hawkeye”.

Just announced at #D23ExpoDon Cheadle will return in Marvel Studios’ Armor Wars, coming to @DisneyPlus . pic.twitter.com/y4sxrInwAk — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) September 10, 2022

Just announced at #D23Expo, Matt Shakman to direct Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four. In theaters November 8, 2024. pic.twitter.com/mpCv82HEzJ — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) September 10, 2022

To drive fans wild, Vincent D’Onofrio, who was on stage to promote “Echo”, was joined by Charlie Cox to share footage of Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, in “She-Hulk”, and to announce, also, the production “Daredevil: Born Again”.

Star Anthony Mackie gave details of his return as Captain America in “Captain America: New World Order”, the fourth feature that revolves around the character.

Continue after Advertising

Finally, Feige announced the full cast of “Thunderbolts”, one of the most anticipated plots by Marvel fans in recent years. The production includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, David Harbor as Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Task Master, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, star Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes or the “Winter Soldier”.

Concept art revealing Black Widow’s sister as the leader of the group was also shared with fans. “That says everything you need to know about the Thunderbolts when the beloved Winter Soldier is the most common among them.” joked Feige. Florence Pugh, who is currently in the midst of recording “Dune,” uploaded a video to share her excitement with fans. It’s coming a lot!

The audience erupting to Florence Pugh’s message as she is introduced to the ‘THUNDERBOLTS’ team pic.twitter.com/gKtydnTbgr — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) September 10, 2022

Continue after Advertising

Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris closed the panel with images from the upcoming film, “The Marvels”, in which Miss Marvel, Monica Rambeau and Captain Marvel discover that their powers have intertwined and end up teleporting and switching places every time use.

#TheMarvels is about the 3 heroes teleporting and trading places every time they use their powers. They have to team up to fix their problem pic.twitter.com/g2XitlupsE — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 10, 2022

Teyonah Parris is excited to see Monica’s powers in The Marvels! Kevin Feige: Brie, you’re back and brought more Marvels with you. Thank you for that! Brie: I’ve learned a lot with these beautiful women, inside out. It’s so good to have a team! pic.twitter.com/jJCQyipnT7 — ✴️Captain Marvel NEWS (@CaptMarvelNews) September 10, 2022

Continue after Advertising

disney

The event, which premiered this Friday (9), has already advanced the trailers for “Disenchanted”, “The Little Mermaid” and “Abracadabra 2“, and announced “Amusingly 2” and “Peter Pan”. Check it out below:

According to the studio, the sequel to the story of the Sanderson sisters will premiere on September 30, 2022, on Disney+. The plot about Ariel, starring Halle Bailey, should hit theaters on May 26, 2023, and “Disenchanted”, with Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden, arrives later this year, on November 24, on Disney streaming.

Continue after Advertising

Other highlights of Mickey’s house were “Haunted Mansion”, a feature starring Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, Owen Wilson and Jamie Lee Curtis, which premieres on March 10, 2023; “Inside Out 2”, which features Amy Poehler in the cast and will be released in 2024; “Peter Pan and Wendy,” featuring Jude Law as Captain Hook, arriving in 2023 on Disney+; “Elemental”, a new animation that opens in theaters on June 16, 2023 and, finally, the remake of “Snow White”, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, as well as “Mufasa: The Lion King”, both with premiere scheduled for 2024.

follow him Hugo Gloss on Google News and follow our news!

