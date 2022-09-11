Demolisher? She-Hulk? Doctor Strange’s Lawyer Surprises Fans

The comics are always a source of inspiration for the MCU series and movies, however, a lot of crazy things happen there and some don’t make it to the screens, as is this case in point with Doctor Strange.

Many heroes in the Marvel universe, at one time or another, end up getting into trouble with the law and need to be represented by good lawyers, such as Matt Murdock (Daredevil) or Jennifer Walters (She-Hulk).

But Doctor Strange’s case is different, it’s a little… strange. Doctor Strange’s lawyer is neither Daredevil nor She-Hulk, but a DEMON!

We don’t know what his name is, what dimension he comes from or whatever, but we do know that he is fearsome and he knows American law very well enough to defend the Sorcerer Supreme himself in court.

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The movie is available on Disney+! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!