‘Difficult to fail in front of goal’

Merengue coach praised Vinicius Jr’s top scorer phase

Fighting point to point for the leadership of LaLiga with the rival barcelonaO Real Madrid enters the field this Sunday (11) to face the mallorcaat 9 am (Brasília time), at the Santiago Bernabéu, with transmission Live by ESPN on Star+.

In a press conference before the match, the coach Carlo Ancelotti praised Vini Jr.

The Brazilian striker made four goals in the last six games of the merengue team, between Spanish Championship and Champions Leagueand still gave two assists.

”Vinicius is more and more consistent in finishing, in goals. It’s hard for him to miss in front of goal. Much better. I want to emphasize that he continues to maintain a good attitude, with a lot of humility and work and always wanting to improve every day.”, said the coach.

The merengue coach also commented on the dances performed by Vini Jr in his celebrations.

”He has to keep playing the way he is, with this good performance. It was decisive last year and it is this one. Your celebrations? He’s Brazilian, he dances very well… It doesn’t bother anyone”, he concluded.

It is worth remembering that the merengue striker was called up by coach Tite for Brazil’s last two friendlies before the Qatar World Cup. The first on the 23rd of September against Ghana in Le Havre, at the Stade Océane. The second in front of Tunisia on the 27th at the Parc des Princes, home of the PSG.