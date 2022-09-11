Discover ten situations in which your cell phone can spy on you and learn how to avoid them

You cell phones are companions. We manage to manage a lot of our lives using apps installed on these devices, but to what extent these apps or resources don’t use this information to spy on us? How can this device, which is so close to us, be a spy and share our data and information with third parties? Will all the applications you have on your mobile respect your privacy? Here are some situations in which this can occur:

1. Using your cell phone camera

Various malicious software (programs), when inserted into your cell phone, may have access to your camera and thus turn it on to take pictures or record videos. This was confirmed by Google in 2019 after an Android system crash. To prevent this from happening, never click on suspicious links or run unknown files. Do not allow your apps to have access to your camera and try to somehow cover your phone’s camera, for example using a sticker.

2. Using your cell phone’s microphone

After the platform Facebook started to offer advertisements according to conversations of people who were close to the cell phone, it became clear that they can be heard and recorded by your cell phone without you realizing it. To prevent this from happening, block the microphone for apps where you will not be using this feature.

3. Virtual assistant records everything you do

Virtual assistants such as Apple’s Siri system and alexafrom Amazon, can capture your voice, image and also everything you search, thus setting up a profile that can be used by other companies, for the purpose of marketing and sale of products. To avoid this, you can disable these assistants in your phone’s configuration options.

4. Through the applications installed on your cell phone

software for GPS as Waze and Google Maps track your location and share this data. Only activate this location when necessary. When you no longer use these apps, close them so that they cannot access your location.

5. Capturing cookies from our browsers

Several websites capture browser cookies. These cookies contain information about your preferences and are collected in your browser when you enter login, password and other information. Therefore, when you access the site again, a lot of information, previously entered, is automatically filled in. It is also possible to know what your IP address is, which makes it possible to get to your approximate location. To prevent this information from being stored, you can disable the capture of these cookies in your browser (Google Crome or Safari).

6. Storing browsing history

The cell phone history is used to store all the internet pages you have visited. In this way, it is possible to trace your profile. When captured, it can be shared with companies for marketing, product sales, and other purposes. Ideally, you should clear this history at the end of using the browser to avoid this storage and also free up space on your phone. Using the “incognito browsing” mode also helps your browser not store your data. But beware: on corporate networks, this does not protect against tracking. Proxies servers can monitor the websites you access.

7. Tracing user profile through Google and Facebook searches

When you are logged in on your cell phone, Google or other proprietary browsers may use the searches performed by you to trace your profile of preferences, such as most visited sites, videos watched or searches performed, and thus offer suggestions for searches and promotions, as well as the Facebook. To protect yourself, configure your login accounts (Gmail, Apple, etc.) in order not to monitor your access and share with third parties.

8. Using the camera for facial recognition

Spy software can trigger your cell phone camera and use it to authenticate access via facial recognition. Another possibility is for “FaceApps” software to capture your photo and offer simulations of “your older version”. Once this is done, the app can continue storing your photo and looking for you on other sites that store the same image. To avoid this, you can cover your phone’s camera with a sticker, as well as not allowing apps to take your photo.

9. Using the keyboard and other phone features

Any resource being used on the cell phone, such as a call on the iphone, lights a different color light. On Android, you can see in the upper right corner which features are being used in the phone’s settings and you can turn them off if you prefer. The speed with which you type or perform searches is a factor by which the algorithms identify if it is really you who is using the cell phone. You can return the phone to factory settings if you suspect any access/misuse.

10. Through authorizations to access mobile resources by applications

Some apps, like Whatsapp, require authorization to use the microphone and/or camera for calls. Other apps request this access unnecessarily and do not inform the user of the reason for doing so. We do not always know what these resources are used for, so this reason must be included in the company’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policies.

Bonus! Your carrier can also spy on you! Access providers and telephone operators assign unique identifiers whenever your cell phone is active or you browse the internet. From valid IP numbers, MAC addresses, to IMEI identifiers. This information may be unique. The provider (who owned your account when you created your cellular plan) relates this information to you. However, it is worth noting that, because of the “net neutrality”, foreseen in the Civil Rights Framework for the Internet, providers cannot verify the content of your browsing. On the other hand, identifying your connection is possible. Always question your operator/provider’s privacy policies and, if you see anything excessive, contact Anatel.

Any company that monitors your cell phone and the activities you do on it, without your authorization, could be spying on you and infringing General Data Protection Act (LGPD). Contact the company’s DPO/Data Protection Officer — since 2021 it is mandatory to have your information disclosed preferably on the contact website. You can also check what information websites know about you via the free webkay.robinlinus.com service. Always stay tuned!

Tip: Review all the apps on your phone that access your privacy. On iPhone, click SETTINGS > PRIVACY. This list will show all the apps that may be accessing your location. It is even important for battery saving that you click on LOCATION SERVICES and disable item by item that you do not use. Also in the TRACKING option it is possible to see which other applications monitor you while you use them. Finally, in this extensive list you can control the resources that access monitorable hardware. Remember: you are the one who must control what others know about you. Take control of your data.

Credits: Jovem Pan.

