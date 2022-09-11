Disney announces new Lion King and Peter Pan films during D23 – ANMTV

It started this Friday (9) the D23event of disney in which the company discloses news of its products, such as series and movie trailers, game announcements, among other news. One of these announcements was about the development of two new live-action features: Peter Pan and Wendy and Mufasa: The Lion King. The logo of snow Whitea movie already announced and which will have actress Gal Gadot in the cast.

In the poster we can see Captain Hook’s imposing ship, in addition to seeing him fighting Peter Pan and Wendy. The girl’s brothers also appear in the image: Michael with his teddy bear and John with his inseparable umbrella.

Disney did not disclose which names will be part of the cast, nor who will direct or what the plot will be about. However, the film is expected to debut sometime in 2023 on Disney+.

The new Lion King movie will be a prequel, and it will show how Mufasa became king even though he didn’t come from a royal family. Timon and Pumbaa, in addition to old Rafiki, will be present in the long, the sage will explain to the two friends about the history of Simba’s father. Barry Jenkins (moonlight) will direct this production, which is scheduled to premiere in 2024.

There is no information if it will be something exclusive to Disney+ or if it will go to theaters.

Announced in 2021, Snow White will feature Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and Rachel Zegler as the title character. The direction is in the hands of Marc Webb ( (500 days with her/ The spectacular Spider Man) and the screenplay is being written by the duo Greta Gerwig (lady bird) and Erin Cressida Wilson (The Girl on the Train).

Snow White will be released in theaters in 2024.

