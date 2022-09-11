Disney+ series gets first teaser trailer during D23

Welcome to Camp Half-Blood!

the series of Percy Jackson at the Disney+ just won your first teaser trailershowing fans what they can expect from the series and the trio of protagonists in the adaptation of Rick Riordan. In the video we can see Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) in the middle of a city and arriving at Camp Half-Blood.

Check out the teaser below:

the series of Disney+ will follow the plot of the five books of the saga Percy Jackson and the olympianswritten by Rick Riordanwhich show the journey of the pre-adolescent Percy, son of Poseidon, who has to deal with monsters, gods and mythological dangers in present times. All this in a journey with a lot of action and humor. For now, the forecast is that the first season will arrive in 2022.

The first two books have been adapted for film in the past, with Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario and Brandon T. Jackson in the lead roles, but most fans (and Rick Riordan himself) prefer to forget about it.

Percy Jackson and the olympians will be starred by Walker Scobell like Percy, Leah Sava Jeffries like Annabeth Chase and Aryan Simhadri like Groover Underwood. The author Rick Riordan is an essential part of production.

Percy Jackson and the olympians does not yet have a release date.

