Disney+ series gets teaser

Fans can rest easy, as the first teaser in Percy Jackson and the olympiansnew series of Disney+ went on the air. The production, which is expected to adapt the writer’s famous book franchise Rick Riordanwon its first preview during the D23. O trailer shows a little more about the arrival of Percy Jackson at the Camp Half-Blood.

During the D23the actor Walker Scobbell who will play the protagonist, took the stage of the event along with the Riordan for the presentation of teaser. Check out the video below:

Apparently, the production of Disney+ will adapt the five books of the saga Percy Jackson and the olympianswritten by Rick Riordan. Thus, the first year focuses on the story of the first book, entitled Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief. In the plot, the still very young percy discovers to be a demigod, son of Poseidon and a human.

Thus, at the first signs of his special abilities, he must immediately begin his saga in the Camp Half-Blood. Only then will the boy be able to protect the ones he loves the most and discover his true origins. However, he will have to deal with monsters, gods and various mythological dangers of modern times. But all, in a very good mood.

It is worth remembering that the saga Percy Jackson and the olympians are books published between 2005 and 2009, with some derivatives, such as The Heroes of Olympus. Apparently, the series promises to redeem the fiasco of the films that adapted the first two books in the past. With Logan Lerman (The advantages of being invisible), Alexandra Daddario (Baywatch) and Brandon T. Jackson (Get a Job) in the lead roles, both productions were a real failure.

Who will carry the mantle of protagonist will be the actor Walker Scobbellwho showed a lot of charisma alongside Ryan Reynolds in The Adam Project. by your side is Leah Jeffries (The Beast) as Annabeth, daughter of the goddess Athena. Finally, Aryan Simhadri (The Great Fight) will be Groverthe protagonist’s best friend and protector.

The cast will still have Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn 99) playing Dionysus, Charlie Bushnell in the role of Luke and Virginia Kull like Sally Jackson. Furthermore, Glynn Turman (Cooley High), Megan Mulally (Bob’s Burgers), Timm Sharp (Rainbow Time), Dior Goodjohn (A great class) and Olivea Morton also join the cast.

Finally, the self Rick Riordan is in charge of writing the pilot of the series, being an essential part of the production, as writer and executive producer. About that, Jon Steinberg (Black Sails) will also be part of the team responsible for the script. Finally, the direction is James Bobin (The Muppets).

Percy Jackson and the olympians I don’t have a confirmed release date yet. Disney+but production is expected to arrive in the year 2024.