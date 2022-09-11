Disney+ will expand between physical and digital

During the opening ceremony of the D23the annual event of the disneyO CEO from the company, Bob Chapekannounced the expansion of the streaming service Disney+ for a mix between the physical and the digital. During the announcement, Chapek defended that the Disney+ It is “a platform for next generation storytelling”.

At the event, which took place in Anaheim, California, the CEO explained the change. “We are imagining a future where Disney+ is not just a streaming platform, but a platform for next-generation storytelling.which blends the physical world and the digital world in ways only Disney can do.”revealed.

The purpose of expansion is “revolutionize entertainment again”assured Bob Chapek, promising a platform in which each user will be able to customize their own experience. “We will do it with our unparalleled creativity and storytelling excellence, with incredible and innovative technological advances”he added.

The executive also added that the company’s theme parks “will break down the physical and technological barriers of today and create experiences that defy expectation and explanation”. The new campus of Avengers in the park California Adventure, gives Disneyland, for example, will be extended. The idea is that the spaces themselves also immerse themselves in this image of “multiverse”.

The opening session of D23 lasted more than two hours, being the first post-pandemic edition of the event responsible for bringing together fans of the disney from all over the world. Currently, the platform streaming Disney+ already has more than 221 million subscribers.

