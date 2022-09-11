Drugovich equals Hamilton and Mick Schumacher in winning Formula 2

Credit: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Felipe Drugovich joined a group that includes the presence of important names in motorsport, as he becomes the newest Formula 2 champion, this Saturday (10th), after the sprint race, in Monza.

The Brazilian is the 17th different driver to take the title in the category that is considered the main showcase for Formula 1 (F1).

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton won the tournament in 2006. The year before, the Brit’s former Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg was the first winner.

Younger drivers who are part of the current F1 grid such as Charles Leclerc, Mick Schumacher, Pierre Gasly and George Russell have also marked their name in the history of Formula 2.

The immediate substitute of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in the Mercedes team, the Dutch Nyck de Vries was the best in the category in 2019.

Oscar Piastri won the title in 2021. The Australian was a reserve for Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, in the Alpine team.

However, he was signed by McLaren and will start alongside Lando Norris in the 2023 F1 season.

The list of Formula 2 champions also includes former drivers from the world’s top category such as Pastor Maldonado and Timo Glock.

Another highlight is Stoffel Vandoorne. The Belgian is a Mercedes driver and the newest Formula E champion. He is partnered with Nyck de Vries.

Romain Grosjean, David Valsecchi, Fabio Leimer, Jolyon Palmer, Giorgio Pantano and Nico Hulkenberg round off the list of Formula 2 champions.

See all the Formula 2 champions:

🏆 CHAMPION 🏆 FELIPE DRUGOVICH – @FORMULA2 CHAMPION! An amazing season for the Brazilian racer sees him win the title with a round spare.#F2 pic.twitter.com/lPGHBPBkC4 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 10, 2022

Felipe Drugovich cites difficulties to reach F1

The Brazilian gave an interview to TV Bandeirantes a few minutes after having the title confirmed.

“It’s a dream for me. Everyone who starts, especially in Brazil, has the dream of F1. But you see how difficult that is. Getting a title of that size is an absurd thing”, defined Felipe Drugovich.