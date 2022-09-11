Elizabeth’s Death Rescues Netflix Series “The Crown”

Last Thursday (8), Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch on the British throne, died at the age of 96. She was crowned in 1953, when she was just 26 years old, and completed 70 years of reign on 2 June. It is clear that her story has yielded numerous very successful series and movies around the world.

The main one – at least in terms of audience approval – is probably “The Crown”, by Netflix. Based on historical events, the series dramatizes the life of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. The production tells the trajectory of the monarch, from her marriage in 1947 to the early 2000s.

Each season consists of about a decade of her life and covers the politics and personal lives of several other historical characters who were part of the Queen’s reign — such as Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Margaret, Prince Charles, Princess Diana, among others. .

Confirmed the death of Elizabeth II, the series’ fan speculations about the future of “The Crown” gained the trending topics on Twitter. And for starters, production of the 6th and final season of the series on Netflix will be paused out of respect for the monarch.

However, to pave the way for first-timers who are interested in the story, we’ve prepared a guide to the series below. Sit down, here comes the story.

Synopsis:

1st season (2016)

“Daughter of King George VI (Jared Harris), Princess Elizabeth of York (Claire Foy) always knew she would not have an ordinary life. In 1947, two years after the end of World War II, the young princess, then 20 years old, marries Philip Moutbatten (Matt Smith), who had served during the war in the Pacific and Mediterranean. The couple then have two children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne. After her father’s death in 1952, she takes her first steps towards the English throne, starting with weekly audiences with Prime Minister Winston Churchill (John Lithgow). She takes on the crown at just 25 years old, but with great commitments come great responsibilities.”

2nd – season (2017)

“When England’s Armed Forces wage an illegal war in Egypt over possession of the Suez Canal, Elizabeth II’s monarchy suffers two unexpected prime ministers’ resignations: Anthony Eden (Jeremy Northam) steps down for health reasons making Harold Macmillan (Anton Lesser) takes over as the Queen’s third prime minister. However, he also resigns from the leadership in 1963, when the scandal involving his Secretary of State for War comes to light. In addition, Elizabeth has to face alleged rumors of an extramarital affair between Philip and a Russian ballerina, while her husband makes a long tour of the world visiting places that are somewhat unusual.”

3rd season (2019)

“During the late 1960s and early 1970s, Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) and Prince Philip (Tobias Menzies) come to understand that a stable marriage is necessary for the preservation of the Crown. Based on this, Prince Charles meets Camilla Shand (Emerald Fennell), but their relationship is stymied by the royal family; Princess Anne marries Mark Phillips (Geoffrey Breton) and Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham-Carter) deals with the difficult relationship between her and her husband Anthony Armstrong-Jones (Ben Daniels). Harold Wilson (Jason Watkins) becomes prime minister during a period of outbreak of anti-monarchist movements, where UK miners, motivated by conflicts with the payment offered by the government, carry out a strike sending the country into a state of calamity. ”.

4th season (2020)

“In the late 1970s, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family are worried about protecting the line of succession and need to find a suitable bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still single at 30. . Politically, the nation is beginning to feel the impact of the controversial policies of the first woman at the helm of Parliament, Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), increasing tension between her and the Queen, as Thatcher directs the country towards Falklands War. Charles’ romance with young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) is the fairy tale the British people so desperately need, but at the palace, the royal family is increasingly divided.”

Cast

As the series portrays different moments in the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, the actors in the production change as “The Crown” moves forward in time. Check out the main names below:

Claire Foy (seasons 1–2, featured in season 4), Olivia Colman (seasons 3–4) and Imelda Staunton (season 5–6) as Queen Elizabeth II

Matt Smith (seasons 1–2), Tobias Menzies (seasons 3–4) and Jonathan Pryce (seasons 5–6) as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Vanessa Kirby (seasons 1–2), Helena Bonham Carter (seasons 3–4) and Lesley Manville (seasons 5–6) as Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon

Eileen Atkins as Queen Mary (season 1)

Jeremy Northam as Anthony Eden (seasons 1–2)

Victoria Hamilton (seasons 1–2), Marion Bailey (seasons 3–4) and Marcia Warren (seasons 5–6) as Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother

Ben Miles as Captain Peter Townsend (season 1, featured: season 2)

Greg Wise (seasons 1–2) and Charles Dance (season 3, featured: season 4) as Louis Mountbatten, 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma

Jared Harris as King George VI (season 1, featured: season 2)

John Lithgow as Winston Churchill (season 1, featured: seasons 2–3)

Alex Jennings (seasons 1–2) and Derek Jacobi (featured: season 3) as Prince Edward, Duke of Windsor

Lia Williams (seasons 1–2) and Geraldine Chaplin (season 3) as Wallis, Duchess of Windsor

Anton Lesser as Harold Macmillan (season 2)

Matthew Goode (season 2) and Ben Daniels (season 3) as Antony Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon

Jason Watkins as Harold Wilson (season 3)

Erin Doherty (seasons 3–4) and Claudia Harrison (seasons 5–6) as Anne, Princess Royal

Josh O’Connor (seasons 3–4) and Dominic West (seasons 5–6) as Charles, Prince of Wales

Emerald Fennell (seasons 3–4) and Olivia Williams (seasons 5–6) as Camilla Parker Bowles

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher (season 4)

Emma Corrin (season 4) and Elizabeth Debicki (season 5) as Diana, Princess of Wales

Stephen Boxer as Denis Thatcher (season 4)

Jonny Lee Miller as John Major (season 5)

Tom Byrne (season 4) and James Murray as Prince Andrew, Duke of York (season 5–6)

Production

In November 2014, it was announced that Netflix would adapt the 2013 stage play “The Audience”. Peter Morgan, who wrote the 2006 film “The Queen,” is the main screenwriter for “The Crown.” The series was intended to span 60 episodes over six seasons.

In January 2020, Morgan announced that the series had been renewed for a fifth and final season. However, in July 2020, Netflix announced that the series would get a sixth season — as originally planned. The final two seasons would still cover well into the early 21st century.

Reviews and Awards

“The Crown” was praised and acclaimed by the specialized critics, being described by the The Telegraph as “the best TV series” and received a 5/5 rating, although some critics, such as in The Timesraised concerns that some of the episodes are based on false premises.

The website Rotten Tomatoes scores between 88% and 95% approval between the first and fourth seasons. Such success made the production win 7 Emmys in 2021, in addition to the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Television Awards and many others.

All four seasons are available on Netflix. The new episodes of “The Crown” arrive in the streaming catalog in November 2022.