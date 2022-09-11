Ellen Pompeo was disgusted by the Grey’s Anatomy scene

There is a scene Grey’s Anatomy what Ellen Pompeo regret doing it. She was part of the two-part episode titled The End of the World and As We Know Itwhich aired in the second season.

In the episode, the hospital takes in a patient who has a bomb inside his abdomen and puts the entire medical staff at grave risk as they try to save his life.

Presented right after the Super Bowl, the audience soared as the audience followed the tension of the characters and the anticipation of what could happen.

Ultimately, the bomb explodes after being pulled out of the patient’s interior, and Meredith is thrown to the ground by the force of the explosion.

Obviously, a stuntwoman was used to film the moment of the fall, but she ended up having an accident and ended up needing real medical care.

Episode director Peter Horton recalled the moment in an interview:

“The stunt double was quite young. She wasn’t quite prepared for when she was pulled, having fallen on her back and her head thrown back. […] As stuntmen do, she immediately sat up and said, ‘I’m fine.’ But clearly, she hit her head hard, so she had to go through concussion protocol. We only had one take, and I needed to tweak some things from that take, so I asked Ellen to reshoot the scene.”

The actress wasn’t too happy about having to do the stunt job, and she brought it up again in 2021.

In a thread on Twitter, the actress commented that she didn’t want to do the stunt scene, mainly because she knew that, after she took the risk to do the scene, the most likely they would use the take made with the stunt double.

“The lesson here, ladies, is this: don’t do things that make you uncomfortable just because you’re afraid people will see you as [uma pessoa] difficult. Trust me, they’ll see you as tough no matter what you do!”

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Horton countered Pompeo’s claims in another interview with Entertainment Weekly. Although he admitted that they ended up using the scene taken by the stunt double, he also said that a part of the scene used the actress’ take.

“We left it. It was very effective. But we used part of Ellen’s take. We would never put you in danger. We pull her a lot slower than we pull the stunt double.”

Grey’s Anatomy is available on Star+.

