Embezzlement at Palmeiras, Veiga posts a photo with his leg in a cast and warns: ‘I’ll be in the stands’

Palmeiras beat Juventude 2-1 last Saturday and secured their lead at the top of the Brasileirão. However, on the same day, he received bad news, which was Raphael Veiga’s surgery, which should take him off the pitch for the rest of 2022. It turns out that if the team loses a player on the field, he gains a fanatical fan in the stands. , where the midfielder promises to be.

> Check out Palmeiras' audiences at Allianz Parque in 2022

> See classification and simulator of the Brasileirão-2022 by clicking here

> Discover the LANCE results app!

This Sunday, the day after undergoing arthroscopy on his right ankle, Veiga posted a photo on his Instagram with his leg in a cast. He took the opportunity to thank everyone for the affection and care of Palmeiras, as well as warning that nothing will stop him, as he is treating all this as an opportunity for growth.

– I have no reason to complain about anything in my life. Everything is an opportunity for growth and maturation. God remains sovereign and good all the time. I appreciate every message I received these days, all the care that the Palmeiras staff took with me and that’s it. Good head, positive thinking and nothing will stop me! – wrote the player on his Instagram profile.

Veiga suffered a sprained right ankle after a tackle by midfielder Hugo Moura, from Athletico-PR, in the first game of the Libertadores semifinal. The foot of the midfielder from Verdão got stuck under the opponent’s body and ended up with the consequence of an injury. The situation occurred on August 30th and has been dealt with since then.

It turns out that the treatment for recovery did not evolve as expected by the medical department of Alviverde, which decided on an arthroscopy to tackle the problem. The operation was performed at Hospital Sírio Libanês, and the midfielder will then continue to recover under the schedule of the Health and Performance Nucleus (NSP).

As usual, the Palmeiras NSP does not disclose deadlines and for the return of players. However, in procedures like these, the athlete’s return could take a few months, which would leave him out of the 2022 season, becoming an important embezzlement for coach Abel Ferreira and his 12 Brasileirão finals. Palmeirense since he was little, Veiga now promises to be in the stands.

– I will be in the crowd for those 12 finals that are still missing, this time, just like in the past, from the stands – he concluded.

Verdão leads the Brazilian Championship with 54 points and, in the worst case scenario, will end the 26th round with a seven-point advantage in the lead to Flamengo, who can come closest. Next Sunday, he will receive Santos, at Allianz Parque, at 18:30.