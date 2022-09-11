Emmys 2022 | Final Prediction of Winners

You Emmys are almost here and many of the categories are difficult to predict. One thing is right, “The White Lotus” will be one of the big winners of the night.
After the most technical awards were awarded last weekend, it’s now time to find out who will be the great champions of the 2022 Primetime Emmys. So far, “Ted Lasso” has been losing all of his nominations compared to last year’s success, so a repeat of the Best Comedy Series win is unlikely to happen. On the other hand, HBO’s “Hacks” is even stronger in its second season and “Abbott Elementary” won the crucial trophy for Best Casting. We’d say many of the comedy categories come down to these three series, with “Only Murders in the Building” near the top as well.
In the drama, it’s about a race of two – HBO’s “Succession” and Netflix’s “Squid Game.” If it wins the most of its nominations, the Korean series will become the first winner in a language other than English. In the technical categories, they were luckier than anticipated, so “Succession” could be in danger of missing out on their second successive trophy for Best Drama Series. However, like “Abbott Elementary,” a casting win demonstrates strong support from the industry and could hint at the defeat of “Squid Game.” Another Netflix series bids farewell to the Emmys, having ended with season four. We’re talking about “Ozar,” one of the favorites to win Best Supporting Actress.
If uncertainty reigns between comedies and dramas, the miniseries represent a very different story. Even before the main awards, “The White Lotus” has already won five trophies and is the favourite. Its biggest competition is “Dopesick” and, in contrast, it only got one award in the smaller categories. In any case, most of the remaining miniseries competitions boil down to these two titanic titles, Best Actress is a ‘fight to the death’ where biographical projects dominate. While Amanda Seyfried’s Elizabeth Holmes is the safe bet, we wouldn’t be surprised if Lily James triumphed for her performance as Pamela Anderson.
Here is a list of the contested categories, with an alternative choice always present. Do you think our bets are right or do you have doubts?
FINAL FORECASTS – EMMYS 2022:
BEST ARGUMENT – MINISERIES
Mike White, THE WHITE LOTUS
Alternative: Danny Strong, DOPESICK
BEST SCRIPT – DRAMA
Jesse Armstrong, SUCCESSION
Alternative: Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, YELLOWJACKETS
BEST SCRIPT – COMEDY
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, HACKS
Alternative: Quinta Brunson, ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
BEST ACHIEVEMENT – MINISERIE
Mike White, THE WHITE LOTUS
Alternative: Danny Strong, DOPESICK
BEST ACHIEVEMENT – DRAMA
Hwang Dong-hyuk, SQUID GAME
Alternative: Ben Stiller, SEVERANCE
BEST ACHIEVEMENT – COMEDY
Bill Hader, BARRY
Alternative: Cherien Dabis, ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
Best Supporting Actor – Miniseries
Murray Bartlett, THE WHITE LOTUS
Alternative: Michael Stuhlbarg, DOPESICK
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – DRAMA
Kieran Culkin, SUCCESSION
Oh Young-soo, SQUID GAME
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Brett Goldstein, TED LASSO
Alternative: Henry Winkler, BARRY
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Jennifer Coolidge, THE WHITE LOTUS
Alternative: Kaitlyn Dever, DOPESICK
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – DRAMA
Julia Garner, OZARK
Alternative: Jung Ho-yeon, SQUID GAME
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – COMEDY
Janelle James, ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
Alternative: Hannah Waddingham, TED LASSO
Best Actor – Miniseries
Michael Keaton, DOPESICK
Alternative: Sebastian Stan, PAM AND TOMMY
BEST ACTOR – DRAMA
Lee Jung-jae, SQUID GAME
Alternative: Jeremy Strong, SUCCESSION
BEST ACTOR – COMEDY
Bill Hader, BARRY
Alternative: Jason Sudeikis, TED LASSO
BEST ACTRESS – MINISERIES
Amanda Seyfried, THE DROPOUT
Alternative: Lily James, PAM AND TOMMY
BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA
Zendaya, EUPHORIA
Alternative: Melanie Lynskey, YELLOWJACKETS
BEST ACTRESS – COMEDY
Jean Smart, HACKS
Alternative: Quinta Brunson, ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
BEST MINISTRY
THE WHITE LOTUS
Alternative: DOPESICK
BEST SERIES – DRAMA
SUCCESSION
Alternative: SQUID GAME
BEST SERIES – COMEDY
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
Alternative: HACKS
In the early hours of Tuesday, September 13th, we will soon find out whether these predictions were correct or not. Stay tuned for our coverage of the Emmys!