Emmys 2022 | Final Prediction of Winners

You Emmys are almost here and many of the categories are difficult to predict. One thing is right, “The White Lotus” will be one of the big winners of the night.

After the most technical awards were awarded last weekend, it’s now time to find out who will be the great champions of the 2022 Primetime Emmys. So far, “Ted Lasso” has been losing all of his nominations compared to last year’s success, so a repeat of the Best Comedy Series win is unlikely to happen. On the other hand, HBO’s “Hacks” is even stronger in its second season and “Abbott Elementary” won the crucial trophy for Best Casting. We’d say many of the comedy categories come down to these three series, with “Only Murders in the Building” near the top as well.

In the drama, it’s about a race of two – HBO’s “Succession” and Netflix’s “Squid Game.” If it wins the most of its nominations, the Korean series will become the first winner in a language other than English. In the technical categories, they were luckier than anticipated, so “Succession” could be in danger of missing out on their second successive trophy for Best Drama Series. However, like “Abbott Elementary,” a casting win demonstrates strong support from the industry and could hint at the defeat of “Squid Game.” Another Netflix series bids farewell to the Emmys, having ended with season four. We’re talking about “Ozar,” one of the favorites to win Best Supporting Actress.

If uncertainty reigns between comedies and dramas, the miniseries represent a very different story. Even before the main awards, “The White Lotus” has already won five trophies and is the favourite. Its biggest competition is “Dopesick” and, in contrast, it only got one award in the smaller categories. In any case, most of the remaining miniseries competitions boil down to these two titanic titles, Best Actress is a ‘fight to the death’ where biographical projects dominate. While Amanda Seyfried’s Elizabeth Holmes is the safe bet, we wouldn’t be surprised if Lily James triumphed for her performance as Pamela Anderson.

Here is a list of the contested categories, with an alternative choice always present. Do you think our bets are right or do you have doubts?

FINAL FORECASTS – EMMYS 2022:

BEST ARGUMENT – MINISERIES

Mike White, THE WHITE LOTUS

Alternative: Danny Strong, DOPESICK

BEST SCRIPT – DRAMA

Jesse Armstrong, SUCCESSION

Alternative: Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, YELLOWJACKETS

BEST SCRIPT – COMEDY

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, HACKS

Alternative: Quinta Brunson, ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

BEST ACHIEVEMENT – MINISERIE

Mike White, THE WHITE LOTUS

Alternative: Danny Strong, DOPESICK

BEST ACHIEVEMENT – DRAMA

Hwang Dong-hyuk, SQUID GAME

Alternative: Ben Stiller, SEVERANCE

BEST ACHIEVEMENT – COMEDY

Bill Hader, BARRY

Alternative: Cherien Dabis, ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

Best Supporting Actor – Miniseries

Murray Bartlett, THE WHITE LOTUS

Alternative: Michael Stuhlbarg, DOPESICK

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – DRAMA

Kieran Culkin, SUCCESSION

Oh Young-soo, SQUID GAME

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brett Goldstein, TED LASSO

Alternative: Henry Winkler, BARRY

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jennifer Coolidge, THE WHITE LOTUS

Alternative: Kaitlyn Dever, DOPESICK

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – DRAMA

Julia Garner, OZARK

Alternative: Jung Ho-yeon, SQUID GAME

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – COMEDY

Janelle James, ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

Alternative: Hannah Waddingham, TED LASSO

Best Actor – Miniseries

Michael Keaton, DOPESICK

Alternative: Sebastian Stan, PAM AND TOMMY

BEST ACTOR – DRAMA

Lee Jung-jae, SQUID GAME

Alternative: Jeremy Strong, SUCCESSION

BEST ACTOR – COMEDY

Bill Hader, BARRY

Alternative: Jason Sudeikis, TED LASSO

BEST ACTRESS – MINISERIES

Amanda Seyfried, THE DROPOUT

Alternative: Lily James, PAM AND TOMMY

BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA

Zendaya, EUPHORIA

Alternative: Melanie Lynskey, YELLOWJACKETS

BEST ACTRESS – COMEDY

Jean Smart, HACKS

Alternative: Quinta Brunson, ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

BEST MINISTRY

THE WHITE LOTUS

Alternative: DOPESICK

BEST SERIES – DRAMA

SUCCESSION

Alternative: SQUID GAME

BEST SERIES – COMEDY

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

Alternative: HACKS

In the early hours of Tuesday, September 13th, we will soon find out whether these predictions were correct or not. Stay tuned for our coverage of the Emmys!