England from 1952 to 2022 – 10/09/2022 – Elio Gaspari

Elizabeth II died on Thursday. On February 6, 1952 she was just a princess and she was in Kenya. She climbed into a tree belvedere, and as she descended, she learned that King George Sixth, her father, had died in Buckingham Palace in his sleep. At 26, she was the Queen of England.

Many changes took place during his long reign. Here’s one, for anyone who handles a £50 note.

A month before George Sixth’s death, Professor Alan Turing’s house had been robbed. He was 39 years old and a notable mathematician, a showcase Englishman. They had taken clothes, a compass and some knives. 50 pound thing. Turing reported it to the police, and fingerprints left on a glass confirmed his suspicion. In the robbery was a young man with whom he had occasional homosexual relations. He threatened to tell everything and he told everything.

As the bells rang for the death of George Sixth, the case changed. There was a robbery, but there was also the violation of an 1855 law, which provided for sentences of up to two years in prison for those who practiced “indecent acts”. In 1951, 174 Englishmen were convicted of violating this law. In general, they got less than six months in jail. Showcase English, Turing himself had told the police of his relationship with the young man.

Days after the king’s funeral, the boy went to jail. Turing returned home after posting bail. In March 1952, he was tried and sentenced to undergo “qualified medical treatment”.

England apologized

In the 1950s, homosexuality was considered a disease, and Turing underwent hormonal treatment. It was thought that injections of female hormones would reduce the libido of homosexuals. (In the United States, another medical trend had prevailed, and in 11 states the “patients” were castrated.)

Columns and Blogs Receive in your email a selection of Folha’s columns and blogs; exclusive to subscribers.

The professor became impotent and his breasts grew.

On June 7, 1954, a year after Elizabeth II’s coronation, Turing was found dead in his home. There was potassium cyanide in his body and to this day the hypothesis of suicide prevails.

(The previous year, Princess Margaret, the Queen’s sister, was forbidden to marry pilot Peter Townsend. During the war he had shot down nine German planes, but he was divorced. The coronation of King Charles III is due next year, a divorcee who was widowed and married the ex-Shand and ex-Parker Bowles divorcee Camila, his lover for decades and granddaughter of the girlfriend of Edward 7th, the monarch’s grandfather.)

England owed Alan Turing one of its greatest military victories during World War II. In 1939 he was recruited to work in secret English government facilities that were trying to crack German military codes. Reich cryptography shuffled the letters of the alphabet into soups of 105,000 possibilities. Later, the possibilities reached 1.3 trillion.

Turing conceived a device with about 20 kilometers of wires and more than a million circuits, initially called The Bomb and, later, the Colossus. The super clamp began to work in the mid-1940s. Two years later, the movements of German Marshal Rommel’s troops in North Africa were heard by 50 English machines. By 1943, they were deciphering about 3,000 messages a day.

Turing was not the only author of the feat, but without him perhaps German cryptography would not have been breached. This was a time when the first American computer weighed over four tons and cost something like $8.5 million in today’s money. Today, any iPhone is 5,000 times more powerful.

About 10,000 people worked in the British operation, most of them women. In 1945, Prime Minister Winston Churchill had all machines and traces of the Colossus destroyed, which delayed the progress of England’s computer industry by a few years. Years earlier, after a letter from scientists (including Turing), Churchill had ordered the bureaucracy that stood in the way of the service to be unblocked. It was such a secret thing that its existence was only known decades later. (A grandmother of Kate Middleton, the current Duchess of Cambridge, worked there, but wouldn’t say what she did.)

In 1990 the British government apologized for what he did to Turing, and in 2013, Elizabeth II forgave him. The 1855 law turned to dust, and in 2014, all people convicted under it were retroactively exonerated.

Last year, when a portrait of Alan Turing began illustrating the £50 note, the 1952 princess had already celebrated her 70th year of reign with the Diamond Jubilee.

the value of memory

In 1936, at the age of 24, Alan Turing published his article “On Computable Numbers” in an academic journal, foreshadowing what would be a “universal machine”. It would become a milestone in the history of computers.

Scholars of the time found it too theoretical, and the magazine received only two requests for copies of the text. In 2013, the only private copy of this article sold for 205 thousand pounds, equivalent to R$ 1.2 million today.