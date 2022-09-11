Ex-Corinthians featured in his team’s rout in Russia and scored a great goal on a bicycle; Look

Sunday started well for a former Corinthians player. Striker Malcom, who currently plays for Zenit, Russia, was featured in his team’s 8-0 rout over Gazovik Orenburg for the Russian championship. The athlete scored two goals, one of them on a bicycle.

The 25-year-old was a starter in the match and scored his first goal in the 30th minute of the first half and the second in the 15th minute of the final part of the match. Another Brazilian who stood out was midfielder Wendel, who scored a hat-trick in the match – see Malcom’s bicycle goal below.

Two other ex-Corinthians also played in Zenit’s match this Sunday. They were: Gustavo Mantuan and Claudinho. Both entered the second half of the duel and had no participation in any of the goals.

It is worth remembering that Mantuan still has a contract with Timão, but was loaned to the Russian club, in a negotiation that involved the arrival of Yuri Alberto to Corinthians. The same goes for Ivan, who was listed for the match and ended up on the bench.

The good performance of Malcom, who is trained in the Corinthian base categories and left Timão in early 2016, maintained Zenit’s leadership in the national championship. The Russian team leads the competition with 23 points conquered in nine matches played.

Check out Malcom’s bike goal

