Fabricio Werdum announces return to MMA and fights in November at PFL | combat

Less than four months after announcing that he left MMA to switch to boxing, Fabricio Werdum is back in the sport where he established himself as UFC heavyweight champion. At the age of 45, the fighter from Rio Grande do Sul revealed his return exclusively at the end of the UFC 279 broadcast on Combat , early this Sunday morning. In fact, Werdum stated that he already has a date set to return to the PFL, where he only fought once last year after leaving Ultimate.

– First-hand, exclusive, I was talking with manager Ali (Abdelaziz) yesterday (Friday), with (coach) Rafael Cordeiro, with my brother (Felipe Werdum), the whole team, and we decided among all that, after the proposal that made me go back to fighting MMA. I’ve been in Brazil for almost two years doing business, I really have a lot to do in Brazil, I’m happy with my life, but I’m even happier to fight MMA again, at 45 years old. At the age of 45 in the second half (laughs). I still have a contract with the PFL and I still have it, but I don’t have an opponent. November 25th the “Go, Horse!” will be fighting again and it’s “heeey” in them – said the fighter to narrator Rhoodes Lima and commentator Luciano Andrade.

Originally from jiu-jitsu, Fabricio Werdum debuted in MMA in 2002 and was in the first two editions of Jungle Fight. Then, in 2005, he debuted at Pride, Japan. His UFC debut came in 2007, in a loss to Andrei Arlovski. In the organization, in this first spell, he would still beat Gabriel Napão and Brandon Vera, in addition to a defeat to Junior Cigano. That’s when Werdum then joins Strikeforce, adding victories against Mike Kyle, Antônio Pezão and the legend Fedor Emelianenko, in what would be the biggest victory of the Brazilian’s career so far. But after losing to Alistair Overeem in the sequence, in the quarterfinals of the heavyweight GP, Werdum returns to the UFC.

In this second spell in the UFC, which would last until his farewell in 2020, Werdum added victories against Roy Nelson, Mike Russow and Rodrigo Minotauro. Afterwards, he beat Travis Browne in the fight that would define a challenger to the title. For the interim title, Werdum beat Mark Hunt and became champion. But the biggest challenge was yet to come, in the unification for the belt against then champion Caín Velásquez, but Werdum submitted his opponent with a guillotine choke in the third round.

The belt didn’t last long with Werdum. In the first defense, in May 2016, in Curitiba, Brazil, he was knocked out by Stipe Miocic in the first round. After that, Werdum still beat Travis Browne; lost to Alistair Overeem; amended wins against Walt Harris and Marcin Tybura; lost to Alexander Volkov and Aleksei Oleinik; until the UFC farewell with an overhead submission to Alexander Gustafsson, in July 2020.

After leaving the UFC, Fabrício Werdum signed with the PFL to participate in the season in search of the prize of US$ 1 million. The debut, however, was unsuccessful. Officially, he had been knocked out by Renan Problema, but later claimed that his opponent had hit him in a triangle choke shortly before. The result was reviewed and became “no contest”. Due to the blows suffered, Werdum didn’t continue in the season and I don’t fight anymore.