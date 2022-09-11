Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift – See how the actress who played DK’s girlfriend is currently doing

The actress Nathalie Kelley played the role of the character Neelagirlfriend of DK (Brian Tee) in the movie “Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift”. The feature was released in 2006 bringing a new style of racing to the franchise “fast and furious”.

This time, spectators were taken to the city of Tokyo, Japan, being introduced to drift, a technique that consists of escaping the back of vehicles in curves. Among the local veterans is Takashi, popularly known as DK (Drift King) due to his street drift skills.

After troubled Sean Boswell is sent to the city as his last resort, he appears in DK’s way and tries to win Neela, igniting a dispute that involves skill, power and even the Yakuza.

Nathalie is currently 37 years old. She was born in Peru and is also known for her work on “The Vampire Diaries” and “Dynasty”. Since the age of 13, the young woman dreamed of becoming an actress.

The role in “Tokyo Challenge” became one of the most notorious of her career. On Instagram, the actress still enchants her 1.5 million followers with her beauty and talent.

Read too:

The 44-year-old actress in the film draws attention to her beauty on Instagram

Actress Michelle Rodriguez played the role of Letty Ortiz in the “Fast and Furious” franchise. The 44-year-old star draws attention for her beauty and talent on Instagram. In the past, the star had some problems with justice and was even arrested….Learn more!

.

.