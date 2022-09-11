– Reading time: 2 minutes –

Who never dreamed of living like a famous person, right? Although this is not possible for someone who is not really a celebrity, there is still the possibility that they have some things in common with them. In this case, staying and vacationing in some favorite hotels of the world’s biggest celebrities can give you that feeling of being famous for awhile. Discover some of them below.

Grand Hotel Tremezzo

Starting the list in style, this hotel located in the Tremezzina commune in Italy is George Clooney’s favorite. With more than 100 years of history, the Grand Hotel Tremezzo also stands out among other super celebrities, such as Natalie Portman. Although old, its guests have access to an elegant and modern interior, with a very sophisticated decor with bold reds and peaches.

The Amangiri is one of the favorite hotels of the world’s biggest celebrities

The Amangiri, a 5-star resort in Canyon Porte, USA, frequented by Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Basically, it functions as a desert retreat, designed facing a breathtaking landscape. With over 600 acres of landscape, it is a true private paradise. Its guests have a lot of privacy and access to everything that the nature of the region has to offer.

Berkeley

It is impossible to talk about hotels loved by celebrities without mentioning the British Berkeley, Is not it? Very luxurious, this hotel located in London’s famous Knightsbridge, is loved by great personalities such as Naomi Campbell and Madonna. According to experts, it is the best that the capital of the United Kingdom can offer when it comes to accommodation.

St. Regis Bora Bora Resort is one of the favorite hotels of the world’s biggest celebrities

For those who love the beach and a tropical climate, the St. Register Bora Bora Resort in French Polynesia is the pinnacle of luxury accommodation. With grand island views and glass-paneled overwater villas, the hotel is the darling of Justin Bieber, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. Its access is so limited that it is only possible to arrive by boat or helicopter.

