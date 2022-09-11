Felipe Alves goes public and talks about Rogério Ceni’s work in São Paulo

Last Thursday night (8), the Sao Paulo stamped the passport for the final of the Copa Sudamericana by beating Atlético-GO on penalties, after a tie on aggregate. Goalkeeper Felipe Alves was placed in Jandrei’s place and showed confidence, qualifying to be a starter in Brasileirão and Sudamericana matches until the end of the season.

In an interview with the GE website, Felipe Alves gave an “ultimatum” to the crowd about a possible departure from Rogério Ceni: “There are things in life that cannot be replaced, Rogério Ceni will not be replaced. People have to understand each one’s limits, respect each one’s moment and understand that regardless of who is there, they will be doing the best for the club. And that’s how it works. You have to have respect and trust in the person. Rogério was Rogério, Volpi is Volpi, Sidão is Sidão, Jandrei is being Jandrei… This has to be more respected by the fans, due to the lack of patience, and by the critics”.

The goalkeeper also said that he was living something very desired when he was in São Paulo at the moment: “Today to be wearing the São Paulo shirt is a dream for me. I hope to be very happy as I am already here. I hope to be able to win this title and all that I said, is part of a maturation process, part of a sequence of games that we make mistakes, improve, recognizing the limits. I am human. Sometimes I’m going to make a mistake, many others I’m going to get it right and that’s part of the profession”.

São Paulo has a classic this Sunday (11) for the Brasileirão

Tricolor faces Corinthians in Morumbi, at 16:00 (Brasília time), for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. São Paulo is betting on the recent good record against their great rival, having lost just one match in the last three years.