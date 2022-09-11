Fluminense vs Fortaleza live for the Brasileirão Serie A 2022; follow broadcast

Fluminense and Fortaleza face each other today, Saturday, September 10 (10/09), for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship, the Brasileirão2022. The match will be played at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro-RJ, at 7 pm (Brasilia time). Follow the broadcast of the game with narration from Radio O POVO CBN.

Fluminense and Fortaleza live: listen via Youtube

Fluminense and Fortaleza live: listen via Facebook

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

Fluminense and Fortaleza lineups

Fluminense

4-3-3: Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel, Caio Paulista; André, Yago Felipe and Ganso; Jhon Arias, Matheus Martins and Cano. Coach: Fernando Diniz.

Strength

4-3-3: Fernando Miguel; Emanuel Brítez, Marcelo Benevenuto, Titi, Juninho Capixaba; Lucas Sasha, Zé Welison and Ronald; Moses, Robson and Thiago Galhardo. Coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

How Fluminense and Fortaleza arrive for the game

For the duel, the most likely is that the Ceará tricolor will return to play in a reactive way. For that, Vojvoda must restore the midfield with three defensive midfielders. The only fixed piece in the sector has been Lucas Sasha. Zé Welison, Ronald and Hercules battle for the other two spots. With that, one striker will be left over from the previous game’s lineup and it should be Romarinho. The defense should not change, even with the match below Brítez last weekend.

The Lion’s casualties for the game are the ones that were predicted since the beginning of the week. Ceballos, with muscle discomfort in the right thigh, and Lucas Crispim, in the third week of transition, did not travel with the delegation. On the field, however, Fortaleza players will need to be cautious, since seven, among those related, are hanging.

At Tricolor das Laranjeiras, Fernando Diniz also has almost the entire squad available. Without suspension, he does not have defenders Luan Freitas and Matheus Ferraz, due to injury, and midfielder Nonato, who was sold to a Bulgarian club. Who returns is Nino, after serving suspension and striker Alan, in transition, is doubtful.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags