Follow the funeral procession with Elizabeth II’s coffin across the UK

Members of the public pay their respects as they hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, is driven through Ballater, on September 11, 2022. – Queen Elizabeth IIs coffin will travel by road through Scottish towns and villages on Sunday as it begins its final journey from her beloved Scottish retreat of Balmoral. The Queen, who died on September 8, will be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse before lying at rest in St Giles Cathedral, before traveling onwards to London for her funeral. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) – (credit: AFP)

This Sunday (11/9) began the first moments of the funeral procession with the body of Elizabeth II that should travel through the United Kingdom until the next 19th of September – the date scheduled for the monarch’s burial, in London.


  • The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II covered with the Royal Standard of Scotland and a flowers is driven away from Balmoral Castle in Ballater, on September 11, 2022. – Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will travel by road through Scottish towns and villages on Sunday as it begins its final journey from her beloved Scottish retreat of Balmoral. The Queen, who died on September 8, will be taken to the Palace of Holyrood House before lying at rest in St Giles’ Cathedral, before traveling onwards to London for her funeral. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)
  • Members of the public pay their respects as they hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, is driven through Ballater, on September 11, 2022. – Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will travel by road through Scottish towns and villages on Sunday as it begins its final journey from her beloved Scottish retreat of Balmoral. The Queen, who died on September 8, will be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse before lying at rest in St Giles’ Cathedral, before traveling onwards to London for her funeral. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
  • Members of the public pay their respects as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, is driven through Ballater, on September 11, 2022. – Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will travel by road through Scottish towns and villages on Sunday as it begins its final journey from her beloved Scottish retreat of Balmoral. The Queen, who died on September 8, will be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse before lying at rest in St Giles’ Cathedral, before traveling onwards to London for her funeral. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
  • The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II covered with the Royal Standard of Scotland and a flowers is driven away from Balmoral Castle in Ballater, on September 11, 2022. – Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will travel by road through Scottish towns and villages on Sunday as it begins its final journey from her beloved Scottish retreat of Balmoral. The Queen, who died on September 8, will be taken to the Palace of Holyrood House before lying at rest in St Giles’ Cathedral, before traveling onwards to London for her funeral. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)
The coffin left Balmoral Castle (where the monarch died) for Edinburgh on Sunday. The route is 160 km long and takes about six hours to complete.

Through social networks, the Royal Family broadcast the entire route.

