For Oprah Winfrey, ‘Sidney’ Is An Act Of Love For Poitier

Oprah Winfrey was discussing her deep affection for pioneering actor Sidney Poitier – a longtime friend and mentor to her – when she was overcome with emotion during an interview in the upcoming documentary “Sidney”, a lifelong portrait. She dipped her head in her hands and screamed, “I love him so much.”

Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, Morgan Freeman, George Nelson, Robert Redford and Halle Berry were all interviewed on “Sidney,” and their musings on the iconic artist and civil rights activist are often illuminating. But “Sidney” means something intensely personal to Winfrey, the film’s producer.

“I was trying not to lose him, actually, because my love for him is as deep and as strong as any human being I know,” Winfrey said in an interview at the Toronto International Film Festival, where “Sidney” premiered. on Saturday. “He was my counselor, my counselor, my friend, my comfort, my balm, my joy.”

“Sidney,” which Apple TV+ debuts on September 23, comes eight months after the death of Poitier, the groundbreaking actor who paved the way for countless black actors in Hollywood and single-handedly revolutionized the way they were portrayed on screen. Directed by Reginald Hudlin, “Sidney” was made in collaboration with the de Poitier family. Much of this was completed before his death in January at age 94, including his interview with Winfrey.

But the loss of Poitier – whom Winfrey at the time of her death called “the greatest of the ‘Great Trees’” – made “Sidney” even more poignant.

“The film is an act of love for me for him,” Winfrey said as tears began to well up again. “I don’t know why I’m falling apart. My opportunity to do that was my offer to him.”

Winfrey said her life was irrevocably changed when she saw Poitier become the first black actor to win a best actor Oscar (for 1963’s “Lilies in the Field”). A life in show business suddenly became possible for her. They later met for the first time when Winfrey’s talk show was taking off. Poitier was one of the few who could understand what she was going through as a black artist.

“During the early days of navigating fame and all that comes with fame, getting assaulted on all sides by black people, white people, people saying you’re not this or you should be doing that, he was the person I turned to. ”. said Winfrey. “He said, ‘It’s always a struggle and a challenge when you carry other people’s dreams.’”

It was the first of many conversations over the years.

“Remember ‘Tuesdays with Morrie’? I could have done ‘Sundays with Sidney,’” says Winfrey. “He was my person. He was my guy. He was my friend and my brother.”

Hudlin, the director of “House Party” and the Thurgood Marshall drama “Marshall,” estimates that he completed about 90% of the interviews in the film when Poitier died.

“Any pressure I was putting on myself basically doubled,” Hudlin said. “It was a disappointment knowing he would never see it, but I was happy at a time when everyone wanted to touch him and connect with him, we would have this movie.”

Interviews with Poitier were previously held, separate from the film, before the star’s health deteriorated. But the footage of Poitier speaking directly to the camera and listening to that voice narrate his life story is a last chance to be in his real presence. Bahamas-born Poitier talks about how his young identity was forged without the influence of racism. It wasn’t until he left for Miami at age 15 that he found it.

“I left the Bahamas with this feeling of myself,” says Poitier in the film. “And from the moment I got off the boat, America started telling me, ‘You’re not who you think you are.’

“Sidney,” which is based on Poitier’s memoir, “The Measure of a Man: A Spiritual Autobiography,” covers some of his seminal films, including “The Defiant Ones” (1958), “A Raisin in the Sun ( 1961), “In the Heat of the Night” (1967) and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner”. He also delves into how he connected to Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement with Hollywood; his friendship with Harry Belafonte; and his change in direction with “Buck and Preacher” (1972). Above all, captures how racism, or anything else, was never a match for Poitier’s unwavering integrity.

“For me personally, I look and go: how did he do this, without any model?” marveled Hudlin. “He’s looking into a wooded forest and just clears a path, always making the right choice. How did he always know the right thing to do without a script? To single-handedly face decades of racist imagery in cinema, from the very beginning, and destroy all those illegitimate images with the truth of who he was.”

