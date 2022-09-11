Galaxy A03: the affordable phone with above-average performance

Continues after advertising





São Paulo, Friday, September 9th by Lucca Ranoya from the Diário SP website – A lot is said about cost-effective cell phones here in Brazil. There are models that look promising, but when they are purchased, they do not deliver what they promise. On the other hand, there are some cell phones with the lowest price, which still have many good tools that empower consumers who don’t have much money to invest. In fact, this is the case for Galaxy A03from Samsung.

Just because it’s cheaper doesn’t mean the product has to be bad. The important thing is that the consumer is aware of the characteristics of the model and tries to understand if that device will be able to deliver the basic requirements of his need for day-to-day use. For this, pay attention to the camera power, RAM memory, internal memory, some specific functions of that device. Want to know more? Access the Diário SP website and browse our articles on the blog My iPhone.

Features of Galaxy A03

design

Relatively simple, with two rear cameras, rectangular shape to approximate that of an iPhone. Back colors may vary, and you can find model-specific cases if you don’t like any of the device’s fixed color options.

Memoirs

Although the RAM memory is relatively small, it is compensated by the attractive price of the model, which can start at around R$700.00. The Galaxy A03 has a RAM of 4GB and an internal memory of 64GB.

So, if you are a user who needs more space to store inside your device, it may not be the best option. However, in terms of value for money, it’s definitely worth it. After all, with these memory features, the Galaxy A03 is among the cheapest established brands on the market.

Galaxy A03 camera

The front camera has a very low resolution, only 5 MP, which can be a decisive factor for those who take a lot of photos or work with it using their cell phone. However, the rear camera ends up making up for the lack of front power with a 48 MP resolution.

Processor

For those who like to play, this part is important, because it influences the fluidity of image processing during the game. Thus, the Galaxy A03 features the Unisoc T606 Octa-Core (12 nm) processor, which surprises when gaming.

Some cons of the Galaxy A03

One of the downsides is the lack of a biometric reader on the device. Anyway, for those who care about security, the Galaxy A03 does not have this type of technology and the user ends up depending only on the password lock to access the features.

