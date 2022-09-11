“Given a demonstration”; Athlete gains morale with Ceni and will receive more chances in São Paulo

O Sao Paulo managed to qualify for the final of the Copa Sudamericana last Thursday (8), beating the Atlético-GO by 2 to 0, after having lost in the first leg by 3 to 1. With the equality of the two games, the team led by Rogério Ceni did better in penalty kicks.

In the duel held at Morumbi, several athletes were protagonists, helping the team to get the spot for the final. Patrick scored two goals, Calleri fought until the final whistle, Felipe Alves took a kick. But, one of the players surprised Ceni and gained a lot of morale with the coach.

“Giuliano Galoppo gained morale in São Paulo. Yesterday, the Argentine asked to beat the penalty and classified the Tricolor. Rogério Ceni was even surprised and commented to people that Galoppo gave a demonstration that he is a confident athlete with personality ”, stated André Hernan on his YouTube channel.

In this way, the Argentine should gain more space with the São Paulo shirt. The player arrived in the last transfer window and is having his minutes dosed with Rogério Ceni. There is a possibility that he will be a starter in the match against Corinthians, on Sunday (11), at Morumbi.