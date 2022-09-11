Goiás vs Flamengo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and match refereeing | Brazilian series a

Goiás and Flamengo face each other this Sunday in a duel that ends the 26th round of the Brasileirão. The match will take place at Serrinha stadium, in Goiânia, from 19:00 (Brasília time) – click here and follow everything in Real Time.

With three consecutive victories, over Atlético-MG, Atlético-GO and Santos, Goiás is experiencing its best moment in the competition. Verdão hopes to establish itself once and for all in the first half of the table and has a great phase of striker Pedro Raul, top scorer in Serie A with 14 goals. It will be the first game after the death of Haile Pinheiro, the greatest manager in the club’s history.

Undefeated for 17 games, Flamengo lost two positions with the victories of Fluminense and Internacional de Porto Alegre on Saturday. In a great moment of the season, the team regains the second place in case of victory over Goiás. It is the second game of the club in Serrinha. In the first, in January 2021, valid for the 30th round of the Brasileiro 2020, they won 3-0. Arrascaeta, Pedro and Gabigol scored.

Goiás – coach: Jair Ventura

Jair Ventura found the best formation in the last rounds and should repeat the lineup for the third straight match. Caio Vinícius returns from suspension, but tends to stay as an option on the bench.

likely lineup: Thaddeus; Maguinho, Caetano, Reynaldo and Sávio; Auremir, Diego and Marquinhos Gabriel; Vinicius, Pedro Raul and Dadá Belmonte

Probable starting lineup for Goiás

who is out: only players who have undergone surgery and no longer play this season: Sidimar, Da Silva and Matheusinho

hanging: Danilo Barcelos, Matheus Sales, Dadá Belmonte and Pedro Raul

Flamengo – coach: Dorival Junior

Three days before the decisive match against São Paulo for the Libertadores semifinal, Dorival Júnior will use a mixed team. David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Thiago Maia, who did not participate in the 2-1 victory over Vélez Sarsfield, return to the team. Without Gabigol and Pedro suspended, Arrascaeta is quoted to be the representative of the offensive quartet against Goiás.

likely lineup: Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, Pulgar, Vidal and Arrascaeta (Marinho); Chives and Victor Hugo.

Check out the probable Flamengo that faces Goiás in Serrinha

who is out: Rodrigo Caio (transition) and Bruno Henrique (only to return in 2022), in addition to suspended Gabigol, Pedro and Fabrício Bruno.

hanging: João Gomes, Vidal, Ayrton Lucas, Matheuzinho and Léo Pereira.