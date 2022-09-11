Good and cheapest headphones with bluetooth

Anyone who likes wireless headphones has certainly heard of AirPods, Apple’s in-ear lineup. Desired by many, the devices do not have a very attractive price in Brazil.

On the official website, the cheapest model, the 2nd generation AirPods, costs at least BRL 1,399, but you can find the cheapest product on retailer websites. On Amazon, for example, the Apple phone costs BRL 1,199, a discount of BRL 200. Even so, a steep price for many Brazilians.

The 2nd generation AirPods were released in March 2019, falling behind the 3rd generation versions AirPods Pro and AirPods Pro 2.

The latter were announced last Wednesday (7th) and will cost US$ 249 (R$ 1,300 in direct conversion and without taxes). It is worth remembering that the values ​​for Brazil have not yet been disclosed.

However, there is no reason to be discouraged. If you don’t give up quality and want to have a good in-ear headphone without spending a lot, tilt separated a list of 7 models that will please your pocket and your ears.

FreeBuds 4i Bluetooth Headset – Huawei

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 489

Like the AirPods Pro, this headphone features noise-canceling technology, which reduces ambient noise and lets you hear only the music. If you don’t want this option, just hold down either earbud to change the Perception mode.

Tune 130 TWS Bluetooth Headset – JBL

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 449.55

It features active noise cancellation technology to minimize distractions. And it has four microphones for capturing stereo audio so you can hear and be heard clearly during calls. It’s IPX4 water resistant, which means it’s sweatproof and can withstand light rain.

Galaxy Buds Live Bluetooth Headset – Samsung

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 699 to BRL 379.90 (46% discount)

With an ergonomic design, Galaxy Buds Live is suitable for those who are not a fan of in-ear headphones. As they do not have the rubber that fits into the ear canal, they are considered more comfortable for listening to music or practicing sports activities.

Wave 200 TWS Bluetooth Headset – JBL

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 309 to BRL 274.99 (11% discount)

Here we enter a category of simpler models of Bluetooth headphones, which no longer have external noise cancellation. However, this model from JBL still delivers 5 hours of playback with another 15 hours of backup in the charging case.

TWS Bluetooth Headset – Philips

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 179.90

The highlight of this headset is its IPX5 certification, which means that it is water resistant and able to withstand a lot of sweat. The accessory offers up to 6 hours of audio playback, with an additional 12 hours with the charging case. It also has touch sensitive control.

T20 Bluetooth Headset – Tranya

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 145.12

For those looking for good value for money, this is a good option. In addition to IPX7 certification (which guarantees resistance to rain, splash and sweat) the headphones have a low latency mode, which means that the delay between audio and video is close to zero, ideal for gaming and watching videos.

Redmi AirDots 2 Bluetooth Headphones – Xiaomi

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 109

Xiaomi’s AirDots are focused on those who use the accessory to watch videos and play games. That’s why they also have a low latency “Game Mode”. The big highlight is the connection range, up to 10 meters. The headphones have a battery life of up to 4 hours.

We choose each product carefully, independently, and check prices on the date of publication (that is, they may vary!). When you buy through our link, we earn a commission, but you don’t pay extra for it.

