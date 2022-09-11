Google announces launch of new Chromecast with Google TV

Estimated reading time: two minutes

The rumors that Google would release a Chromecast with Google TV were right! Finally, the new cheapest device is about to be launched. The new rumors claim that the launch will take place in the next few weeks, on October 6th, at the event that Google has scheduled to launch the Pixel 7 phones. But after all, is it worth it? Find out below.

How is the new Chromecast with Google TV?

The new Chromecast with Google TV has a remote, and supports 4K resolution. In general, the new model should be limited to low resolution: 1080p. Because of this, it will be called Chromecast HD with Google TV. Or just Chromecast HD.

Within Google, the gadget is called Boreal. At least, that’s the codename that appears in a company’s documentation in January. At that time, the first rumors about the new Chromecast with Google TV surfaced.

At the time, information emerged that the device will support AV1. In short, this is the codename of an open-spec, royalty-free video codec. Thus, streaming requires less bandwidth.



Other interesting subjects

The new device must have a quad-core chip AMlogic S805X2, which supports the AV1 codec. The RAM memory will have 2G, the same amount found in Chromecast with Google TV current.

The new Chromecast with Google TV should support 2.4GHz and 5GHz connections. However, the Wi-Fi version is still unknown. In addition, the model had to keep the remote control, and have a design equal or similar to the current Chromecast.

Did you like the article? Then see other news that you might like to read here:

Anyway, did you like our article? Then follow us on Google News. In addition, we invite you to follow us on social networks. twitter and Instagram to stay on top of everything that goes on in the world of series and movies.