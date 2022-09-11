Government prepares Bolsonaro’s trip to accompany Elizabeth II’s funeral in the United Kingdom

After paying their condolences to the royal family and talking to foreign journalists about Brazilian politics, the idea of ​​the government summit is to embark on the same day for the United States.

Alan Santos/PR

Jair Bolsonaro must travel to the United Kingdom to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II



O Federal government is preparing the details of the trip from Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for the UKwhere the President of the Republic will accompany the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, scheduled for September 19, at Westminster Abbey in London. The chief executive’s advice confirmed the intention to attend the wake and is now awaiting the invitation of the Buckingham Palace, which could happen in the next few days. After paying their condolences to the royal family and talking to foreign journalists about Brazilian politics, the idea of ​​the government summit is to embark on the same day for the United Statesthe country that will host the opening of the UN General Assembly on the 20th of September. This Monday, the 12th, the president and some ministers will go to the United Kingdom embassy, ​​in Brasília, to sign a book of condolences.

*With information from reporter Bruno Pinheiro