Government prepares Bolsonaro’s trip to accompany Elizabeth II’s funeral in the United Kingdom

Admin 23 hours ago News Leave a comment 3 Views

After paying their condolences to the royal family and talking to foreign journalists about Brazilian politics, the idea of ​​the government summit is to embark on the same day for the United States.

Alan Santos/PRJair Bolsonaro
Jair Bolsonaro must travel to the United Kingdom to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

O Federal government is preparing the details of the trip from Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for the UKwhere the President of the Republic will accompany the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, scheduled for September 19, at Westminster Abbey in London. The chief executive’s advice confirmed the intention to attend the wake and is now awaiting the invitation of the Buckingham Palace, which could happen in the next few days. After paying their condolences to the royal family and talking to foreign journalists about Brazilian politics, the idea of ​​the government summit is to embark on the same day for the United Statesthe country that will host the opening of the UN General Assembly on the 20th of September. This Monday, the 12th, the president and some ministers will go to the United Kingdom embassy, ​​in Brasília, to sign a book of condolences.

*With information from reporter Bruno Pinheiro

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

monarch’s body leaves in procession, Charles accompanies

After a short procession, the body of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at St Giles’ Cathedral …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved