Grêmio has three absences to face Vasco for the Brasileirão Serie B

The Brasileirão Série B is still on fire! And this Sunday (11), Grêmio receives Vasco for a duel that closes the 29th round of the competition. Departure is scheduled for 16:00 (Brasília time).

And the team led by the newcomer Renato Gaúcho, has three confirmed absences, both due to injury. Are they, Kannemann, Ferreira and Janderson.

TODAY IS #GrêmioDay! Day to make the Tricolor song echo in the stadium. To welcome returns and to show who is the most faithful, the one who never leaves.

🆚 Vasco

🏟️ Arena do Gremio

⌚️ 4pm

🏆 #Brasileirão2022

#️⃣ #GRExVAS

“Not having beaten the people at the top doesn’t change much, it’s getting as far away from the fifth to have that access. These are big games, I’m sure the Arena will be full, I know how this environment is and everything favors us. I hope we can play a great game, when Renato returns, give him this birthday present”, said right-back Edílson, at a press conference.

Possible Gremio lineup

A likely lineup of the Immortal has: Brenno; Edilson, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Diogo Barbosa; Villasanti, Bitello and Campaz; Biel, Guilherme and Diego Souza.

And the opponent?

A probable lineup for Vasco has: Thiago Rodrigues, Léo Matos, Quintero, Anderson Conceição, Edimar; Yuri, Andrey, Nenê, Marlon Gomes, Alex Teixeira, Figueiredo (Raniel).

DATASHEET

Gremio vs Vasco

Competition: Brasileirão Serie B – 29th round

Place: Gremio Arena in Porto Alegre

Date: Sunday (11) at 4 pm (Brasilia time)

Broadcast: Globo, SporTV and Premiere

Both teams see the match as a decision, because even being in the G4 that gives access to the 2023 Series, Londrina, which is in 5th place, reached 44 points and touched Grêmio and Vasco. Tricolor gaucho is 3rd with 47 points, while Vasco is 4th with 45.

