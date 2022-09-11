Grey’s Anatomy: Next season will have the return of a beloved character to relieve Meredith’s absence – News Seen on the web

Season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy premieres in October and fan favorite character returns, while Meredith walks away.

One of the most successful series of recent decades, Grey’s Anatomy is close to returning for its 19th season and some important news awaits fans in the new installment of the series, which debuts in October in the United States. The main one is the absence of Ellen Pompeo in some episodes: the protagonist Meredith Gray will have a smaller participation from now on, but, “in compensation”, the audience will be able to see some beloved characters from the past.

After an exciting stint in Season 18, actress Kate Walsh will return to the series as average Addison Montgomery, a fan favorite and veteran of Meredith’s history. According to Variety, Derek’s (Patrick Dempsey) ex-wife will return as a recurring character in Season 19. “No one knows what the future holds, but for now, this is what we have planned: Addison to go in and see what happens, what transpires,” said the actress.





For older fans, the news is good and Addison isn’t the only doctor returning to the story. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) also return. We will see again the couple Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Winston (Anthony Hill).

Amelia Shephers (Caterina Scorsone), Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington), Atticus ‘Link’ Lincoln (Chris Carmack) and Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) – the latter with their future still uncertain after the hospital’s residency program ends. Meanwhile, Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), Meredith’s romantic partner, will have reduced participation

Will Meredith leave Grey’s Anatomy?

The actress has been Ellen Pompeo has been making statements that indicate an approaching end of the series – including, she revealed that she already asked for Grey’s to end. “I feel super naive because I keep saying, ‘What’s the story going to be? What story are we going to tell?’ and they’re all like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? The series makes millions of dollars,” she stated.

With that, Pompeo will appear in only 8 of the 22 episodes of the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy, but must continue as narrator throughout the story. This decrease has a reason: Ellen will be in a new series that is inspired by the story of the movie Orphan about the real case of an American couple who adopt an eight-year-old girl who has a rare condition of dwarfism. When they start raising her along with their three biological children, they start to believe that she might not be who she says she is.

