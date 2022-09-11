Halle Berry’s Response to a Little Mermaid Twitter Mess Is Hilarious

In recent years, as Disney has remade its animated classics, the film company has brought in a slew of A-list stars. Beyoncé, Emma Watson, Donald Glover and Scarlett Johansson are just a few of the names on the list. an actor who has no involved, however, is Halle Berry – despite what many people seem to think.

Confusion stems from Disney’s upcoming release The Little Mermaid and her Ariel, singer and actor Halle Bailey. It turns out that some members of the public are still losing the distinction between Bailey and berryeven after the first footage arrived on September 9th. The next day, it got to the point where Berry decided to respond to a perplexed Twitter user herself.

“Halle Berry is almost 60 years old playing the role of a 16 year old girl,” the person wrote in a deleted tweet, according to Buzzfeed. “This is what happens when you disrupt a fandom.”

Seeing this, Berry posted her reaction. In this case, a proper meme was worth a thousand words to convey your thoughts on the uninformed message. Other users, however, had some real words to add to the conversation. “Absolutely catastrophic L from this guy, hate to see him” one tweeted. Other person wrote“They look so goofy with this tweet.”

The original Twitter user can perhaps take comfort in the fact that he is not the only person who made that mistake. A quick search for “Halle Berry Ariel” on the social media platform brings up several tweets showing the exact same confusion. “HALLE BERRY IS ARIEL SUCKS IT,” wrote one excited fan, reposting Disney’s sneak peek. another user was able to downplay his own mistake, writing, “I’ve spent the last four hours thinking that Halle Berry was the new Ariel and feeling very intrigued by the choice, no, I just can’t read.”

Berry also replied other confused Twitter user in December 2021. His tweet (“Can’t wait to see you at the bottom of the sea!”) led her to let them know they got the “wrong halle lol”. Then she added, “I can’t wait to see you too!”

Despite all the fuss, Berry is excited for the movie — and to see the other Halle in it. “It means a lot! Can’t wait @HalleBailey”, she tweeted in response to the first look at The Little Mermaid on the 9th of September. Her enthusiasm was shared by many fans on Twitter, who celebrated Bailey’s Ariel look, her vocals and the significance of having a black woman in the beloved role.

“Guys… today was so impressive and amazing… I’m so glad you guys are able to see a little bit of everything… thanks for the love” Bailey tweeted the night the sneak peek was released.

Unfortunately, the Chloe x Halle singer isn’t just getting love. After her casting was announced by Disney in July 2019, there was substantial backlash from fans who expected Ariel to be played by a white actor. Bailey, however, did his best to ignore the critics. “I feel like I’m dreaming and I’m just grateful and I don’t pay attention to negativity” she said Variety that august.

Berry was also supporting Bailey. After Disney announced it had cast the teen actor, Berry congratulated heralso writing, in part, “Halles get it DONE”.