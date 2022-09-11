Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are reportedly ready to take their relationship to the next level

ads

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde met when she directed him in “Don’t Worry Darling”. Things between the two apparently went from zero to want in a short time. “What started out as a close friendship quickly turned romantic,” a source tells People. “During breaks, he couldn’t stay away and visited her trailer,” they chattered. Wilde and Styles like to keep their relationship in the DL. They are not for flashy PDAs and are rarely posing together.

But that doesn’t mean things aren’t hot and heavy behind closed doors. In fact, the lovebirds are planning to increase their romance. “Harry and Olivia have talked about getting engaged, but they’re in no rush to get engaged,” a source told Us Weekly. However, the couple is looking forward to having their own block – on two continents. “Harry and Olivia are looking for properties in London together and want to find a place of their own in Los Angeles,” the source said.

When she first caught Styles’ attention, Wilde had just split from her fiancé and baby daddy. “If you have the opportunity to hit rock bottom, whatever the definition, you can become 412 bones, or you can land as an Avenger,” Jason Sudekis told GQ of the painful breakup. “I personally chose to land as an Avenger.” The actor made a great choice, considering who his ex moved to date.