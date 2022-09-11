Here’s Why You Should Clear WhatsApp Cache Often

WhatsApp is one of the most used applications in the world, present on many people’s smartphones. The constant exchange of messages causes the system to store numerous data and actions. Some of them are usually only used temporarily, but they end up taking up memory space, resulting in certain processing problems.

Advantages of clearing WhatsApp cache

Because it’s a backlog of processes, removing these remnants helps free up storage. In general, it reaches 1GB and errors from other updates end up being eliminated. There is also the elimination of unnecessary files, generated only in the completion of improvements and that are not even seen by users.

Clear cache on Android devices

Access your phone’s ”Settings” and then click on ”Applications”, selecting ”WhatsApp”. Choose the ”Storage” option and finish by clicking on ”Clear cache data”. Remember that you must access the smartphone settings and not the app itself.

Solve Cache Problems on iPhone

In that case, open the Whatsapp and access the app’s ”Adjustments”, different from the step by step mentioned in the system android. Click on the ”Data and Storage” section and then ”Storage Usage”. There is a tool that allows you to delete duplicate content and conversations individually.

More mobile memory

This last method everyone can apply, because it helps to reduce not only the cache, but other files that are no longer useful. Other social networks store cache, which must be eliminated when generating slowness and potential failures. One of the solutions to prevent your device from getting full is to transfer everything to a drive.

Don’t leave it to the last minute, because when you need to download or take a picture, it’s frustrating to realize that there isn’t enough space. In this way, prevent yourself from possible unpleasant situations, always updating the necessary resources.