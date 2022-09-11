High School Musical suggests crossover with cast of films in 4th grade

High School Musical: The Series: The Musical may have indicated a crossover with the cast of the film trilogy for its 4th season. In panel at D23, the stars of the series Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett and Dara Renee talked about the fourth year plot, in which students plan a production of High School Musical 3: Graduation Year.

The students, however, will encounter an impasse: when they return to school in Season 4, they discover that the location is being used to film the movie. High School Musical 4: The Reunion [via TVLine].

The synopsis indicates that names like Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens may emerge in the new year of the series, speculation that is boosted by recent publications on social networks in which the actors were seen in front of East High School, the school that was the setting for the musical franchise produced and distributed by Disney.

feature film actors, Lucas Gabriel (Ryan) and Corbin Bleu (Chad) have previously appeared on the Disney+ series as fictionalized versions of themselves.

the third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series was the first in which Olivia Rodrigo was not part of the regular cast.

The actress and singer will return, but with sporadic appearances. In addition to it, the new year had ben stillwell, aria brooks, Liamani Segura, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, Dara Renee and Frankie Rodriguez.

