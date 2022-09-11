how can Santos face Palmeiras?

Lisca changed his speech after Santos lost 2-1 to Ceará yesterday (10), at Castelão, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. The coach took responsibility for the stumble and promised changes to face Palmeiras next Sunday (18), at Allianz Parque.

“The game was controlled, but we conceded the first goal in terms of tactics. In the second, in addition to losing the ball, we made a mistake in choosing a simple ball and Zé was attentive and took advantage of it. The faults are individual, but the coach’s responsibility The coach is the one who selects and launches a player, and I need to accept these mistakes along with the players who fail, mistakes that are regrettable”, said Lisca.

“It’s time to reevaluate, rethink the way to play and find a way to find defensive solidity and be more aggressive offensively. We have volume, possession and submissions, but submissions hurt little and that for a team like Santos is worrying”, he added.

After losing 2-1 to Goiás in Vila Belmiro, Lisca shared responsibility, avoided taking blame and defended the players. Pressed and with a new defeat, the coach revised the speech.

The rhetoric was also different from last Tuesday’s (6th) lecture at Brasil Expo, in São Paulo. At the event, Lisca said that Santos had “total evolution” and that he cannot “show the numbers” to prove this statement. At the press conference of the game against Ceará, at no time did he defend his work.

“We will see and analyze the opponent to find the best team. I certainly say that we have to change our posture and find a more solid and aggressive team”, he said.

But what can be done to face the leader Palmeiras? In the defeat to Ceará, Lisca showed some of what he can do for the classic. See below:

defensive system

Among the best defenses in the Brazilian Championship, Santos conceded four goals in the last two games: two from Goiás and two from Ceará. Peixe had individual errors in all goals, but also had tactical problems in the sector.

Ceará’s first goal against Santos was the first in which the defense line was overcome by the middle. Generally, the Fish gives space at the ends, but makes infiltration from the inside difficult. When Felipe Jonatan lost to Nino Paraíba, Eduardo Bauermann went to cover the side, Maicon went to Bauermann’s position and Madson didn’t close. It was there that Guilherme Castilho was faster than Vinicius Zanocelo to invade the area and move goalkeeper João Paulo.

To face the leader Palmeiras, Lisca will think of ways to defend himself better and offer fewer opportunities, both on the wings and in the midfield. Defenders Maicon and Eduardo Bauermann, defensive references for Santos, failed against Goiás and Ceará.

sides

Madson continues in a bad phase, while the crowd asks for Nathan, Santos reinforcement for the right side. Nathan entered the second half against Goiás and Ceará and hopes to start the classic against Palmeiras.

Another variation observed at Castelão was the presence of left-back Felipe Jonatan in midfield, with Lucas Pires on the wing. In a press conference, however, Lisca was not emphatic.

“Nathan came in with courage, despite having a defensive error, a ball in which Mendona was leaving and it almost was the third goal. Our ball, dominated. But he had initiative. He didn’t manage to get too deep, but he made some interesting constructions. He still needs some rhythm, he’s heavy. Let’s see if he’s ready to start [a partida]”, he assessed.

“Felipe started well, in a condition that was trained. He made some interesting constructions”, he amended.

Nathan training for Santos at CT Rei Pelé Image: Ivan Storti / SANTOS FC

Meiuca

The midfield is the sector that suffers the most changes at Santos throughout the season. Against Ceará, Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo and Gabriel Carabajal formed the trio. Zanocelo and Carabajal came out at halftime.

In the second half, Santos changed from 4-3-3 to 4-1-3-2, with Camacho in front of the defense, a line of three with Lucas Braga on the right, Luan in the middle and Felipe Jonatan on the left, and Soteldo and Marcos Leonardo ahead.

Lisca will test this and other schemes before the classic to try to neutralize Palmeiras. The starting midfielder Rodrigo Fernández, with a thigh injury, is doubtful for this duel.

reinforcements

Santos will have Ângelo against Palmeiras. The striker participated in a tournament with the Brazilian under-20 team and will be available at Allianz Parque. Besides him, midfielder Carlos Sánchez is in the final stages of recovery from a thigh injury and is trying to get back in time.

Santos leaves Fortaleza today (11) and starts training tomorrow. The new free week of training promises to be full of tests and demands between the coaching staff and the squad.

At the moment, there is no talk of change in the technical committee. Santos is 10th in the Brasileirão, with 34 points, and the use under Lisca’s command is only 37.5% of the points.