How Drew Barrymore’s Daytime TV Show ‘Reignited’ His Fashion Game

Drew Barrymore Reveals How Ex Justin Long ‘Holds All The Girls’

Drew Barrymore Writes Sweet Note to ‘Ever After’ After Britney Spears’ Wedding

Britney Spears, Madonna and more team up for a weird version of ‘Vogue’

Selma Blair details how her late father’s girlfriend allegedly tried to derail her career

Drew Barrymore told Page Six during New York Fashion Week that her eponymous daytime TV show helped her improve her fashion game.

“It was a nice break to get out of the sweatpants and vintage T-shirts I wear every day; that’s a big part of my style,” the “Charlie’s Angels” star, 47, said at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party, “The show helped me get out of a bad cycle of not putting any effort into myself.” Nowadays, “I have an excuse to rekindle my fire for fashion”.

The show first aired in 2020.

Harper’s moved its annual Icons party from one legendary venue to another this year.

The party — normally held at the Plaza — was held at Bloomingdale’s flagship on 59th Street on Friday, and the collaborative event was dubbed “Bloomingdale’s 150 x BAZAAR Icons.”

The fashion party drew its usual crowd of top designers, models and stars, including Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Christian Siriano, Zac Posen, newly single Emily Ratajkowski, Kanye West’s ex Julia Fox, Alicia Silverstone, Heidi Klum. , Jane Krakowski, Drew Barrymore , Candace Bushnell and more.

Bushnell told us she’s still single – and really wants to mingle – at 63.

Heidi Klum was among the stars of Bloomingdale’s 150 x BAZAAR Icons chic party. AFP via Getty Images

“I’m still out there, I just got on a dating site,” she told Page Six. “I’m not doing Tinder – I’ve already done it. I’ll do another one, but I can’t say.” She added, in case you’re wondering, “You know I’m a nice person, you’d be lucky to date me.”

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Harper’s BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus)

The artist of the night, Jack Harlow, started around 10pm.

The party for Bazaar’s annual portfolio of icons and Bloomingdale’s 150th anniversary also featured vintage arcade games, plus a pop-up newsstand with free candy and fashion glosses.

The night ended with a pizza truck outside for the fashionistas who dared to go down carbs.