How to stop people from putting you in groups on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp is by far the most used communication application by Brazilians. It’s a quick and efficient way to send messages to your contacts without paying anything more.

In fact, many are willing to shell out some money to use a “premium version” of the app. One of the most used features in the messenger is the groups on whatsapp.

However, WhatsApp groups arouse mixed feelings in users. There are those who love to participate in many, interact and share stickers and messages at all times – or have a group to send messages to yourself.

On the other hand, there are those who prefer to be present only when strictly necessary and hate being invited to join other groups.

For this last profile, WhatsApp has a very useful and extremely simple functionality to prevent your number from being added in whatsapp groups without your permission.

Next, we’ll show you how you can enable this feature and preserve your “integrity” by protecting yourself from this type of unwelcome invitation. Check out!

How to stop anyone from adding you to groups on WhatsApp

Click on the three dots to access the menu.Source: TecMundo

Step 1: access the application menu, usually located at the top;

Go to the app’s settings.Source: TecMundo

step 2: click on “Settings”;

Select “Account”.Source: TecMundo

step 3: among the options shown, select “Account”;

Select “Privacy”.Source: TecMundo

step 4: then, enter the “Privacy” option;

Locate the “Groups” option.Source: TecMundo

step 5: scroll down until you find the “Groups” option;

Choose from the three available options.Source: TecMundo

step 6: in this menu, you can choose between being able to be added by anyone – “Everyone” –, only your contacts or select only some contacts that will not be able to add you in groups on WhatsApp.

What happens from now on?

The default option on WhatsApp is “All” where any user who has your contact – even if you don’t have the person’s – can add you to a group. This really is a not very inviting alternative for those who don’t like to join other groups on WhatsApp without consent.

Changing the option to “My contacts”, only those you have previously registered on your WhatsApp will be able to perform this action. When anyone tries to add you, they will get the message “Not authorized to add this contact”.

To be part of the group, the interested party needs to send an invitation directly to you in a private chat. Previously, WhatsApp reported that these invitations had an expiration date of three days.

The last option “My contacts except…” allows you to select some specific people who will not be able to perform the action of adding you to a group.

Thus, the only way to never be added without your consent in a WhatsApp group would be to mark all contacts in this list – there is a shortcut in the top menu – or not to have any contacts registered in your messenger.

It is important to note that this option is available in the latest versions of WhatsApp. If the app is scheduled to be discontinued on your device model, be aware of the alternative method below.

What to do if a contact of yours is adding you to groups?

Another solution is to block contacts who are inviting you to WhatsApp groups.Source: TecMundo

In a WhatsApp group, only admins can add new members. If you keep being bothered by your contacts to join groups you don’t want to be in, a solution could be to block the person permanently.

In this way, in addition to not being added to new groups on WhatsApp, the person will no longer be able to message you in private. However, if the group has more admins and those contacts are in your address book, you can still be added even if the group contains someone you’ve blocked.

The solution would be to go back to the initial method and add these people to the blacklist. This way you will ensure that you will no longer be bothered with invitations to join groups.

Does this method work for broadcast lists?

The transmission list is a way of sending the same message to a large number of users who have their number registered in the directory. This method explained does not work for this type of submission, because it does not involve a group on WhatsApp.

In order not to receive a message from a broadcast list, you can block the contact or simply not add that person to your calendar. That way, WhatsApp will not be authorized to deliver that message to you.

As workarounds, you can disable all app notifications – to at least stop being annoyed by invitations – or, ultimately, transfer your WhatsApp to another number.

Did you like the tutorial?