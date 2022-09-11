How to track a person on WhatsApp? see if it’s possible

resource of track a person by whatsapp It can be very useful when finding someone. With the aim of improving the experience of its users, WhatsApp provides the feature of sharing the location in real time, using the smartphone’s geolocation signal (GPS).

Such a feature can help to track the location of contacts when they are on the way home, this through the cell phone’s GPS navigation. That way, regardless of the distance, you can check that your friends and family have arrived safely at their final destination.

How to track a person on WhatsApp?

In one of the latest updates to the messenger, WhatsApp has allowed users to share their location in real-time so that others can locate them. Currently, it is possible to share the location according to three time options: 15 minutes, 1 hour or 8 hours.

In this way, the functionality will be activated in real time. However, you must be connected to the Internet to enable tracking. Curious about how to track someone on WhatsApp? Check out the step-by-step instructions on how to do it on Android and iOS phones below.

How to track by WhatsApp (Android)

First, the person to be tracked needs to open the location sharing tool to allow access. To do this, click on the paperclip icon located in the chat message box. Then select the “Location” option; The next step is to select “real-time location” and then click on “Continue” in the tool preview window; Now, just set the location sharing time, which can be 15 minutes, 1 hour or 8 hours. Write a message and tap the green arrow button to allow tracking

Ready. The person’s location will be displayed in the chat in frame format. To open the map, just click on “View real-time location”. Finally, just follow the actions of the person you are tracking. At the end of the defined period, it is no longer possible to trace the contact.

How to track via WhatsApp (iOS)

First, open the conversation window of the user you want to track. Then, just click on the “+” button; Then select the “Location” option. If GPS is disabled, enable it; Now, select the “Live Location” option and select the time which can be for 15 minutes, 1 hour or 8 hours that you want to share the location. If you can, write a message and send it with the location by tapping the arrow icon; In the same conversation tab, the person you want to track can tap on the send option and “See real-time location”.

With this tutorial you will be able to track a friend or family member. But, it is worth remembering that this is only possible if that friend or family member allows sharing the location via GPS.

WhatsApp launches print blocking

Another novelty released by the messaging application corresponds to the blocking of prints. In order to increase privacy and enhance the experience of its users, WhatsApp is testing the feature that enables block self-destructive photo and video screenshotssingle-view media.

Currently, users are able to take screenshots of media uploaded as a single view, even if they disappear shortly after being viewed.

The new feature was announced by Mark Zuckerberg, who is CEO of Meta, the company behind WhatsApp. However, in the announcement, it was highlighted that the tool still under construction. In this way, there is no concrete information on when the print blocking will be officially launched.