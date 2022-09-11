how to use two numbers at the same time » BDI

Since the launch of iPhone XS and XRApple started to accept two phone lines on the same device, with the compatibility of the it is yesan electronic chip embedded in the hardware.

In this article, we will summarize how this feature works.

Dual SIM

Current iPhones come with the option to Dual SIMthat is, it is possible to use two carrier chips, one physical (nano-SIM) and another embedded in the device (eSIM).

Starting with the iPhone 13, it is possible to activate two eSIMs at the same time, without the need for the physical SIM.

The eSIM is a digital SIM that allows you to activate a cellular plan from your carrier without needing a physical nano-SIM.

The cellular model of the Apple Watch has one of these inside, but it doesn’t work the same way as the iPhone (the watch creates a clone of a number that already exists). On iPhone it is not possible for the eSIM number to be a clone of an existing one.

Not all operators in the world support eSIM. On this page you can see an updated list of them. In Brazil, the operators that offer this option are Claro, TIM and Vivo.

eSIM compatible models

Only the following iPhone models support eSIM:

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS, XS Max

iPhone XR

If your current iPhone model is not one of the above, then there is no way to activate two cell lines on it at the same time.

Using two lines at the same time

There are several good reasons why someone would want to use two cell lines on the same iPhone:

Having a personal and a professional number on the same device

Choose between the call and data service, depending on the price of the different plans

Using a local line when traveling internationally, keeping yours active to receive messages

The iPhone can simultaneously make and receive calls and send and receive SMS from the two different numbers. However, it can only use one cellular data network at a time.

When both lines are active, there are two operators that appear when you pull up the Control Center. One of them is the line primary (P) and another to secondary (S).

And during normal usage, you will see the signal symbol like this:

The user can make and receive calls and SMS messages from any of the lines.

If one of them is in use and the other line is called, it goes directly to voice mail. That’s why Apple suggests turning on line-to-line forwarding so you don’t miss important calls.

the line primary is that of the physical SIM (nano-SIM), while the secondary call is that of the eSIM. Starting with the iPhone 13, you can configure two eSIMs to work at the same time, in which case the physical SIM is disabled.

(As of 2023 it is possible that iPhones will come without a physical SIM slot, as has already started to happen in the US with the iPhone 14)

You can define what will be the Patternthat is, the one that will be used to send messages, make phone and FaceTime calls.

All this you can do with both numbers, but you will have to manually switch to the non-standard line if you want to use it for such purposes.

Initially, when you call a contact, iPhone will use the default line to make the call. But you can specify a specific carrier for each contact by choosing the “preferred cell plan“.

To use the data plan on the device, you must opt ​​for one of the two lines. This is done in Settings.

How to activate eSIM

There are three ways to activate a line on the device’s internal eSIM:

Going to the carrier store to be activated by them Scanning a QR code Using the carrier app

That is, activating really it depends on the operator offering the service. Without it, there is no way to activate the eSIM.

Point 1 is the most common in Brazil and the most retrograde. In other countries, operators give more freedom to the user to do what he wants, without trying to push post plans or control to activate this function. In countries where the regulatory bodies are complicit with the operators, the money is the one in charge.

In cases where the operator provides the QR code, everything is easier. To start eSIM activation, you must enter Settings > Cellular and tap “Add Cellular Plan“.

It will ask you to scan the QR code provided by your carrier. You can also manually enter the data provided by it.

Activation can also be done directly in the operator’s application, if it makes this function available to the customer.

After activating the second line, you must configure the way you want them to work on your device. You can say which one you want to be your default number, or the one that will be used for cellular data.

How many eSIM can I install on iPhone?

As stated here, you can only use at most two phone lines on the iPhone eSIM at the same time. However, you can save more lines in itto change whenever you want.

You can install 5 to 8 different lines on the eSIM, depending on the iPhone model you have.

This is very useful when traveling internationally, where you can buy an eSIM in advance for the country you are going to (see how to do it here) and leave it on your device to activate only when you get there.

Or, if for some reason you want to have three phone lines on your iPhone, you can leave one more installed to switch to another active one when you need to use it. Obviously, when this number is not active, you will not be able to receive messages or calls.