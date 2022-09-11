In addition to The Mummy, remember Brendan Fraser’s best roles in Hollywood – Film News

The actor who is highlighted for his performance in the film The Whale, quoted for the Oscars 2023, has a versatile career and has already proven his talent in several productions. It’s worth remembering.

Brendan Fraser moved by the applause for his performance in The Whale at the Venice Film Festival, won all the news sites in the world. The actor, known above all for hits from the late 90s, such as The Mummy and George, King of the Forest, was long on Hollywood’s lists of “missing” actors. But in the end, he seems to be getting the recognition he so deserved.

Brendan had to deal with very serious issues that have hampered his career over the years, and would have kept the actor from enjoying the moment that should have been his peak. Fraser would have been a victim of sexual harassment within the industry, which made him go into depression and also be boycotted, as he claims, from several productions. He accuses the powerful former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the body responsible for the Golden Globes.

In addition to The Mummy, or even the long-awaited The Whale, the I love cinema prepared a list of films with Brendan Fraser, which illustrate how much, even with various obstacles, the actor has always delivered everything to his audience.

Coming from a humble family, Brendan Fraser plays the young David Greene in Code of Honor, who got a scholarship to a large, traditional school. There, he becomes the star of the varsity football team, generating the admiration and envy of many of his peers. But everything changes when a truth comes out: David is Jewish. From there, prejudices become increasingly visible.

In the comedy Devil, Elliot (Brendan Fraser) is a boring computer programmer who is madly in love with his co-worker. The problem is, she doesn’t pay any attention to him. To solve this, Elliot decides to sell his soul to the Devil, who gives him 7 wishes so he can finally conquer the girl of his dreams.

In the Academy Award-winning Best Picture, Crash, Jean Cabot (Sandra Bullock) is the spoiled rich wife of a prosecutor (Brendan Fraser) in a southern California town. She has her luxury car stolen by two black burglars. The theft culminates in an accident that brings together residents of different ethnic backgrounds and social classes in Los Angeles.

In Inkheart: The Magic Book, Mo Folchart (Brendan Fraser) works as a bookbinder and, along with his daughter, have the power to bring characters from the books to life if they read them aloud. But whenever this happens, a real person is inserted into the books. Until one day, while walking through a second-hand bookshop, Mo hears voices from “Inkheart”, a book that doesn’t bring back good memories, as it is the story that imprisoned his wife. Mo has always wanted to find the book and save his wife, but now he also has to deal with the kidnapping of his daughter, by a villain who wants to give life to various evil creatures.

In Journey to the Center of the Earth – The Movie, Trevor Anderson (Brendan Fraser) is a scientist whose theories are not well accepted by the scientific community. Determined to find out what happened to his brother Max, who simply disappeared, he leaves for Iceland together with his nephew and a guide. However, in the middle of the expedition they are trapped in a cave and, in an attempt to leave the place, they reach the center of the Earth. There they find an exotic and unknown lost world.

The actor was still in the cast of Batgirl, a long canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery in August 2022. Fans of the actor have high expectations around the Oscars and a possible nomination of Brendan for a statuette. Will it be the perfect outcome for the star to turn around?