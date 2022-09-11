Instagram tests republishing posts in the feed; understand operation

It is not new that social network users usually repost publications, however, it is necessary to use different applications or tools from outside to be able to do so. Instagram now says it’s testing a way for you to repost some content natively and it’s available – there’s still no release date for everyone.

The network confirmed to the website “TechCrunch” that it has been testing with the functionality “We are exploring the ability to repost posts in Feed – similar to the share feature of Stories. So people can share something that has to do with them, and original creators are credited for their work,” an Instagram spokesperson said.

The first signs of testing Instagram were reported by Alessandro Paluzzi, an Italian developer who posted on Twitter a tab introducing the new functionality.

In it, it says that the function is useful for people to:

Recommend a post that your friends can like by reposting it to their feed or story

Start a conversation with your followers, who will be able to reply or repost a message

Feed reposts are shown in a separate tab of your profile. Followers will be able to see them.

This tab with the reposts will be accessible on each person’s profile. To access it, just tap on the icon of two curved arrows — which is very reminiscent of Twitter’s retweet functionality.

Currently, there is no native way to repost something in the feed. The functionality seems to be part of the package of updates that the network has made available to become increasingly attractive to people.

Towards TikTokization?

TikTok, Instagram’s biggest rival, already has the “Repost” feature.

It is not yet known when the feature will be made available to everyone. So far, what is known is that only a few people have the function enabled.

Since last year, Instagram has been dedicated to launching similar features to the competitor, with the Reels tabs and inserting more features for editing videos, for example.

The similarities in functionality with TikTok caused outrage from people all over the world, including famous influencers. After the backlash, Instagram announced that it would go more slowly with the changes to the social network.