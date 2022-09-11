iPhone 14 launched in Brazil will have nano SIM card tray

Apple launched this week the new iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, and in the United States, it will no longer have the SIM card tray, permanently replaced by an eSIM, but here in Brazil, how is this question?

According to Apple, the models launched in Brazil will have the physical slot, and will be Dual SIM, so they will work with both eSIM and nano SIM chips. In addition, the company says that the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will not be compatible with current micro SIM cards.

But, what is eSIM? It’s a digital SIM that allows you to use your carrier’s cellular plan, but without the need for a physical SIM card.

In the United States, eSIM is the only option in the iPhone 14 line

eSIM was launched with the iPhone X line in 2017, but until that year, Apple continued to launch iPhones with the physical tray. This time, the company chose to simply remove the slot, and force users in the United States to migrate to eSIM for good.

This is even something that can be seen as good news, as it should move the market, greatly expanding the number of people using eSIM in the world. It is worth mentioning that even in Brazil, eSIM is nothing new, since it arrived in 2019.

Differences between iPhone 14 in Brazil and USA go beyond the SIM tray

In recent years, Apple has released models with slight differences depending on the market. As with the iPhone 13 line, the new models only have an antenna for 5G mmWave in the United States.

Last year, this even motivated some users to import their iPhone from there. It is worth mentioning that this year, those who opt for the same solution will have to use eSIM exclusively.

