iPhone 14 Pro debuts smaller notch and gets Dynamic Island function | Cell

Apple has reduced the screen clipping of the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, in what is touted as the biggest visual change in years. The old rectangular notch left the scene to make way for a new pill-shaped design that is 30% smaller than that of the iPhone 13. With the change, the Cupertino giant also implemented Dynamic Island. The feature inserts animations that give the idea of ​​continuity during the execution of music, maps, call and social network applications, for example. The idea was approved in the first impressions of the TechTudo .

The announcement last Wednesday (07), at the Steve Jobs Theater, in Apple Park – the company’s headquarters located in Cupertino, California. O TechTudo was at the launch and covered all the news presented by the company. See more details in the following lines.

“We redesigned all components to fit a smaller size, using 30% less area,” said Greg Joz Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of global marketing, in the announcement of the new devices.

The reduction of screen clipping only on the more expensive models has been expected since June, as we reported. With that, the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max bring the biggest visual change ever seen on Apple smartphones in recent years, at least on the front.

Dynamic Island – the new notch of the iPhone 14 Pro in action — Photo: Playback/Apple

At the rear, the design is very similar to that of the brothers of past generations, with the triple set of cameras surrounded by a protruding frame and a back cover in non-embossed glass.

2 of 2 Rear of iPhone 14 Pro — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Back of the iPhone 14 Pro — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

What is Dynamic Island?

According to Apple, the function is intended to show a preview of the essential notifications of an app, without taking up more space on the device’s screen. Also, the new animations can be customized and used by different apps and phone features.

When Face ID is activated, for example, the animations give the impression that the clipping has been expanded. The same occurs with call notifications and maps, where the notch “grows” to show more details to the user.

When you receive an alert, Dynamic Island expands to notify you. Our ambition is to clearly convey information and present content and controls without distracting you from the application you are using. This works system-wide for things like confirming your AirPods are plugged in, muting your phone, or even showing your iPhone is charging. — Alan Dye, Apple’s vice president of human interface

