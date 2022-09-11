It is possible to EARN MONEY with the PicPay app; see how

As we all know, the PicPay is a fast growing fintech in Brazil. In general terms, it had the same growth as other digital banks in the country.

One of the main reasons for attracting so much attention is that the agency offers several incentives to its clients. For app users, there are three different ways to earn money. So, so you don’t miss out, Notícias Concursos will show you how to earn income with PicPay.

See how to earn money with PicPay

With all this tension in the economy we are going through, and the purchasing power of Brazilians falling, every form of extra income is valid. Best of all, you don’t have to pay anything for it. You just need to download the app completely free of charge and start earning money. See these possibilities with the app.

invite friends

Overall, the app rewards users for referring new customers. For each referral who opens an account, you will earn 10 reais. However, there is a referral limit of 55 friends, which means you can earn up to R$550.00.

save money

With market return, for those who keep their money in the PicPay digital wallet, there is a yield equal to 105% of the CDI and is valid for amounts up to R$ 100 thousand. The balance has guaranteed security, in the form of federal government bonds, just deposit and start earning.

cashback

The third and final way to earn money with the app is to take advantage of the cashback promotions it offers. Cashback works in a variety of ways, from paying receipts, to purchasing at exclusive stores, as well as paying at partner physical stores.

The company often notifies customers of any new promotions, and in some cases, they can even get 30% back. Depending on your profile, you can receive various promotions that encourage the use of the app, such as: paying friends or bills and receiving a partial refund. Some of the company’s best-known options are typically:

Return of 5% to 20% on payment in installments;

Cashback from 5% to 15% when making payments to friends;

5% to 10% when paying bills with credit card.

How much does R$ 1,000 earn on PicPay?

If you leave BRL 1,000 in your digital wallet PicPay, after a month, this balance will be more or less profitable, around R$ 3.12. That is, in a year, the value will be redeemed at about R$ 32.90. So, remember that PicPay generates 105% of the CDI.