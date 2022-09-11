“It will be like this until…”; Veiga’s replacement ‘gives the recipe’ for Palmeiras to stay strong in the title fight

After two perfect seasons in the Copa Libertadores and a rare back-to-back championship, Palmeiras suffered a hard blow over the last week. After the 2-2 draw against Athletico Paranaense at Allianz Parque, Verdão fell in the semifinals of the current edition and will not fulfill the dream of playing three consecutive finals, something rare in the South American continent.

In this way, as has also been eliminated from the Brazil’s Cup throughout the season, Porco only has the Brasileirão to play until the end of the year. In the lead, Abel Ferreira’s men are seven points ahead of Flamengo and have a good chance of lifting the trophy. It is worth noting that the Brazilian Championship is the only achievement that Abel Ferreira lacks on Brazilian soil, as he has already won the Copa do Brasil, Paulistão, Libertadores and even the Recopa Sul-Americana.

That said, the team’s full focus now shifts to the national league. However, Verdão will not be able to count once again on Raphael Veiga, who has not played against Hurricane because of an injury. Therefore, Bruno Tabata, one of Verdão’s recent reinforcements and who was playing a good game in Libertadores – until Murilo’s expulsion – should occupy the vacancy of shirt 23 and multi-champion midfielder from Palmeiras.

“It was one complicated sequence [desde que chegou] and it will be like this until the end. The team is very strong mentally and we were able to show that on Tuesday, when, even with one less, we were able to impose our rhythm. Anyway, now we have a lot of games to be able to give an answer, not because of what happenedbut because we are the first place and we have the ambition to become champion at the end of the championship”declared the player to the Club’s official TV.

Thus, Verdão will enter the field this Saturday (10), at 9 pm, against the lantern of the competition: Juventude. With only 17 points won so far, the team from Caxias do Sul needs a miracle to escape relegation and is in a desperate situation. However, it remains to be seen how Abel Ferreira will react after being eliminated for the first time in Libertadores history.