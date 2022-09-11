“It’s not the guy who will solve it”

Credit: Disclosure

Former player Zico opened the game about what he thinks of the Brazilian team that will compete in the World Cup in Qatar, at the end of the year, and about Neymar being the great hope for the world title. At an event in Teresina, capital of Piauí, Zico addressed the matter in an excerpt reproduced by ESPN.

For him, Neymar “is not the guy who will solve it”. According to the Flamengo idol, Brazil will only take the cup if Tite promotes a strong collective game.

“So, what I see in the Brazilian team, currently, is a team where Neymar is the icing on the cake, he is not the guy who will solve it, he is that something else in the team. That’s what has to be important”, said Zico during the event.

“A guy who has a quality like him, has to be that guy in the most complicated moment, he will give that extra touch to solve it, but depending on an entire team.”

Zico remembered failure at the 2014 World Cup

It is almost a decade of dependence on Neymar in the Brazilian team, which was latent for the first time in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Zico recalled the injury of shirt 10 against Colombia, which took him out of the rest of the World Cup, which ended with the elimination in the semifinal to Germany by 7 to 1.

Without Neymar, Brazil succumbed and ended up thrashed, leaving the World Cup with a feeling of frustration.

“We win championships with us, not with me. Alone, nobody wins anything. I think a lot, in recent years, the Brazilian team became very predictable, because everything was on the back of just one player, which is Neymar”, recalled the former player, who played in the 1978, 1982 and 1986 World Cups, the last two as the number 10 of the Brazilian team.

“It becomes his dependence. And then, the opponents controlled, and one day that Neymar wasn’t inspired, things didn’t work out. Here in Brazil, at the World Cup, that happened. They took him off the field, and Brazil was lost.”